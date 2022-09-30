Brandi Carlile Adds 31 Upcoming Encore IMAX Presentations After Sell-Out Debut

IMAX today announced it is expanding its IMAX Live event for "Brandi Carlile: In The Canyon Haze - Live from Laurel Canyon" with 31 encore presentations across sold out markets nationwide on October 2nd.

Thirty-eight markets in total across the United States were sold out for last night's live performance from the six-time Grammy® award-winning artist. The event was filmed for IMAX using IMAX digital cameras and broadcast live to over 100 IMAX® theaters nationwide.

Tickets are now on sale here. Encore presentations are being added in the following IMAX locations.

Brandi Carlile IMAX Encore Presentations

Atlanta, GA - Regal Atlantic Station 16 and IMAX Theatre

Boise, ID - Regal Boise Stadium 21 + IMAX

Boston, MA - AMC Assembly Row 12 + IMAX

Charlotte, NC - Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen Stadium

Chicago, IL - AMC Oak Brook 12 + IMAX

Chicago, IL - Regal City North Stadium 14 and IMAX Theatre

Cleveland, OH - Regal Crocker Park Stadium 16 + IMAX

Dallas, TX - AMC Northpark 15 + IMAX

Denver, CO - AMC Westminster Promenade 24 + IMAX

Denver, CO - Regal Colorado Center 8 + IMAX

Detroit, MI - AMC Livonia 20 + IMAX

Kansas City, KS - AMC Town Center 20 + IMAX

Los Angeles, CA - AMC Century City

Minneapolis, MN - AMC Rosedale 14 and IMAX Theatre

Aventura, FL - Aventura 24 + IMAX

Nashville, TN - AMC Thoroughbred 20 + IMAX

New York, NY - EMPIRE 25 + IMAX, DOLBY

Cherry Hill, NJ - CHERRY HILL 24 + IMAX

Paramus, NJ - Garden State Plaza 16 + IMAX, DOLBY

Rockaway, NJ - Rockaway 16 + IMAX

Philadelphia, PA - Neshaminy 24 + IMAX, DOLBY

Philadelphia, PA - Regal King of Prussia Stadium 16 + IMAX

Phoenix, AZ - AMC Desert Ridge 18 + IMAX

Portland, OR - Regal Bridgeport 17 + IMAX

Salt Lake City, UT - Megaplex Theatres @ GENEVA + IMAX

San Francisco, CA - AMC Bay Street 16 + IMAX

Seattle, WA - AMC Alderwood 16 + IMAX

Seattle, WA - AMC Kent Station 14 + IMAX

Seattle, WA - Regal Thornton Place Stadium 14 & IMAX

Washington, DC - AMC Georgetown 14 + IMAX

Washington, DC - AMC Tysons Corner 16 + IMAX

Directed by Sam Wrench (Billie Eilish, Mary J. Blige) and broadcast live from Los Angeles' storied Laurel Canyon neighborhood, the performance featured Carlile and her band performing the lushly reimagined versions of each song from her new deluxe album, "In The Canyon Haze," for the very first time.

"In The Canyon Haze," the deluxe edition of Carlile's acclaimed #1 album, "In These Silent Days", was released yesterday on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. The expanded project features each song from the original album, including the three-time GRAMMY nominated song "Right On Time," as well as a special rendition of David Bowie's "Space Oddity."

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX® theatres to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2022, there were 1,694 IMAX theater systems (1,610 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 72 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions.