Blanca Blanco To Feature In New 'Bar' Series TALE OF TAILS

A new TV series, featuring Blanca Blanco, is in the works from Painted Creek Productions and Lakeview Pictures.

Harley Wallen, the multi-award winning filmmaker behind such features as Agramon's Gate and Bennett's Song, will direct.

Tale of Tails is set in a "borderline" legal bar where anything goes - for the right price. Nick, the owner keeps Tails afloat by taking advantage of desperate women who dance for money and the desperate men who pay for female attention.

But when a dead dancer is found in the bathroom, trouble ensues for the establishment and its morally-challenged occupants and staff.

Harley Wallen, Tevis Marcum, Kaiti Wallen, Jovie Lyn, Grover McCants and Jimmie Chiapelli head up the cast, which Blanco will guest-star in.

Wallen produces alongside Kaiti Wallen, Steve Kopera and Tevis Marcum. Marcus, Wallen and Marcum also wrote.

Tale of Tails has been filming in Detroit, Michigan with a fall 2020 anticipated release on Amazon Prime.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You