Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerina & More to Perform on the CMT Awards

Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerina & More to Perform on the CMT Awards

The CMT MUSIC AWARDS are airing LIVE from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center on Sunday, April 2nd (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS and Paramount+.

Mar. 14, 2023  

Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, co-host Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson are the first round of superstars added to the lineup, joining previously announced performers Carrie Underwood and co-host Kane Brown & wife Katelyn Brown at the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, airing LIVE from Austin, Texas' Moody Center on Sunday, April 2nd (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

Blake Shelton

With 8 career wins across two decades of nominations, the 2018 "Video of the Year" winner will again look to take home the night's biggest award and will return to the CMT stage for the first time in 5 years to perform new single "No Body."

Carly Pearce

Following last year's fiery performance of "Diamondback," the 2018 "Breakthrough Video of the Year" winner will again take the stage for another can't-miss performance. The 10x nominee also looks to take home two wins for "Female Video of the Year" and "CMT Performance of the Year."

Cody Johnson

The Texas powerhouse made an unforgettable debut at the 2022 awards, tying for most wins of the night and wowing audiences with "'Til You Can't," which is nominated for "CMT Performance of the Year." He'll bring his hit single "Human" live to Austin's Moody Center and compete for three more buckles, including the coveted "Video of the Year."

Keith Urban

Vying for his 4th "Video of the Year" win and also nominated for his memorable show opening performance at the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS for "Wild Hearts," the second-most nominated artist in CMT history, with 9 wins, will once again bring a high-energy, can't miss performance to the CMT stage.

Kelsea Ballerini

Fresh off her critically-acclaimed SNL appearance, Ballerini will add to her co-hosting duties with another show-stopping performance on the CMT stage. She's also up for two awards: "Female Video of the Year" and "Video of the Year."

Lainey Wilson

Following one of the most unforgettable performances of the 2022 awards for her rain-soaked collab of "Never Say Never" with Cole Swindell, the Yellowstone star - and this year's most-nominated artist (4x) - looks to take home her first CMT belt buckle and will bring her hit "Heart Like a Truck" live from the Austin stage.

Additional performers, presenters and details about the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS on CBS will be announced soon.

Celebrated for its high-powered, world-premiere and cross-genre performances, the CMT MUSIC AWARDS have aired live since 2005, delivering Nashville's biggest party to music fans across the globe.

The 2022 show, hosted by superstars Anthony Mackie, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, featured performances from country music's biggest stars with epic first-time collaborations and cross-genre pairings, including Jimmie Allen, Monica + Little Big Town, Kenny Chesney, Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Keith Urban, the last televised performance from legendary duo The Judds, and Carrie Underwood, who remains the most-awarded artist in CMT Awards history with 25 wins.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
THE ARTIFICE GIRL Starring Lance Henriksen Lands Acquisition Photo
THE ARTIFICE GIRL Starring Lance Henriksen Lands Acquisition
It was announced that XYZ Films has acquired North American rights to Franklin Ritch’s critically acclaimed sci-fi film THE ARTIFICE GIRL, following its US premiere at South by Southwest Film Festival. The film stars Tatum Matthews (THE WALTONS: HOMECOMING), Lance Henriksen (ALIENS), Sinda Nichols, David Girard, and Ritch.
HGTV Greenlights WHATS WRONG WITH THAT HOUSE? Series Photo
HGTV Greenlights WHAT'S WRONG WITH THAT HOUSE? Series
HGTV has picked up What’s Wrong With That House?, a new series featuring popular Home Inspector Joe stars Joe Mazza and his go-to designer Noel Gatts. During the eight-episode series, Joe, a licensed home inspector with more than 20 years of construction experience, will help clients uncover and repair any hidden issues in their homes.
Paul Sorvino Celebrated at Jonathan Bakers 2023 Oscar Viewing Party Photo
Paul Sorvino Celebrated at Jonathan Baker's 2023 Oscar Viewing Party
E! founder and fellow Brooklynite Larry Namer presented the 2023 Icon Award honoring Paul to his widow Dee Dee Sorvino.  The special award presentation was planned well in advance of Tinseltown's big night. Sadly, the actor was overlooked in the official 'In Memoriam' portion of  the Oscars telecast.

From This Author - Michael Major


Whoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman & More Join ASALI Short FilmWhoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman & More Join ASALI Short Film
March 13, 2023

The voice cast includes: Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman (High School Musical), Ronen Rubinstein (9-1-1 Lone Star), Joy Ofodu (Mighty Express) and Lupita Pineda (activist) along with Maya Penn who is also the lead animator. Watch the video trailer for the new film now!
Julian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in MayJulian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in May
March 13, 2023

Julian Loida will unveil his new full-length album Giverny. Loida’s range of sound and genre exploration is largely a product of his synesthesia - music is a literal full-body experience for him, with sounds often invoking involuntary sensations of color, texture, or even taste. For Julian Loida, music is a visual art.
Kyle McKearney Announces Release of Sophomore Album 'A Traveler's Lament'Kyle McKearney Announces Release of Sophomore Album 'A Traveler's Lament'
March 13, 2023

Working once again with JUNO-winning producer Russell Broom (Jann Arden, Paul McCartney, Lindsay Ell), the 10 songs on A Traveler’s Lament display the Alberta-based singer/songwriter’s ever-evolving skills at combining country, blues, R&B and rock ‘n’ roll, all driven by his powerful voice and engaging storytelling.
Luke Combs Achieves Historic 15th Consecutive #1 Single With 'Going, Going, Gone'Luke Combs Achieves Historic 15th Consecutive #1 Single With 'Going, Going, Gone'
March 13, 2023

Luke Combs furthers his record-breaking run at country radio as his single, “Going, Going, Gone,” reaches #1 this week. This is Combs’ 15th consecutive #1 single—the longest consecutive streak for an artist since their debut—and makes Combs one of the fastest to accumulate 15 #1s, joining the ranks of Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Alabama.
Alice Phoebe Lou Returns With New Single 'Shelter'Alice Phoebe Lou Returns With New Single 'Shelter'
March 13, 2023

The Berlin-based artist has been taking the world by storm with a string sold-out shows in Australia, Japan, Taiwan and beyond to the delight of her global fanbase. Originally born in South Africa, Alice Phoebe Lou’s first taste of performing came at the age of 18 when she busked throughout Europe, wowing passers-by with her stunning vocals.
share