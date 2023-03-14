Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerina & More to Perform on the CMT Awards

Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, co-host Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson are the first round of superstars added to the lineup, joining previously announced performers Carrie Underwood and co-host Kane Brown & wife Katelyn Brown at the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, airing LIVE from Austin, Texas' Moody Center on Sunday, April 2nd (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

Blake Shelton

With 8 career wins across two decades of nominations, the 2018 "Video of the Year" winner will again look to take home the night's biggest award and will return to the CMT stage for the first time in 5 years to perform new single "No Body."

Carly Pearce

Following last year's fiery performance of "Diamondback," the 2018 "Breakthrough Video of the Year" winner will again take the stage for another can't-miss performance. The 10x nominee also looks to take home two wins for "Female Video of the Year" and "CMT Performance of the Year."

Cody Johnson

The Texas powerhouse made an unforgettable debut at the 2022 awards, tying for most wins of the night and wowing audiences with "'Til You Can't," which is nominated for "CMT Performance of the Year." He'll bring his hit single "Human" live to Austin's Moody Center and compete for three more buckles, including the coveted "Video of the Year."

Keith Urban

Vying for his 4th "Video of the Year" win and also nominated for his memorable show opening performance at the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS for "Wild Hearts," the second-most nominated artist in CMT history, with 9 wins, will once again bring a high-energy, can't miss performance to the CMT stage.

Kelsea Ballerini

Fresh off her critically-acclaimed SNL appearance, Ballerini will add to her co-hosting duties with another show-stopping performance on the CMT stage. She's also up for two awards: "Female Video of the Year" and "Video of the Year."

Lainey Wilson

Following one of the most unforgettable performances of the 2022 awards for her rain-soaked collab of "Never Say Never" with Cole Swindell, the Yellowstone star - and this year's most-nominated artist (4x) - looks to take home her first CMT belt buckle and will bring her hit "Heart Like a Truck" live from the Austin stage.

Additional performers, presenters and details about the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS on CBS will be announced soon.

Celebrated for its high-powered, world-premiere and cross-genre performances, the CMT MUSIC AWARDS have aired live since 2005, delivering Nashville's biggest party to music fans across the globe.

The 2022 show, hosted by superstars Anthony Mackie, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, featured performances from country music's biggest stars with epic first-time collaborations and cross-genre pairings, including Jimmie Allen, Monica + Little Big Town, Kenny Chesney, Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Keith Urban, the last televised performance from legendary duo The Judds, and Carrie Underwood, who remains the most-awarded artist in CMT Awards history with 25 wins.