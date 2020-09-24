Black AIDS Institute Hosts Virtual Thank You Event With Award-Winning Film & TV Director, Lee Daniels

The event is tonight at 5:00 PM - 5:45 PM PST/ 8:00 PM – 8:45 PM EST.

Today, the Black AIDS Institute (BAI) will host a virtual thank you event for their supporters and provide a company update as a part of The Blacker the Plan: Our People. Our Problem. Our Solution virtual speaker series at 5:00 PM PST/ 8:00 PM EST. Since June 18th, these 45-minute online experiences have not only fused meaningful perspectives, engaged partnerships and branded content, but also provided a multi-generational Black audience with the resources they need to strengthen themselves and their families during this historical moment in our community's history.

Through the speaker series, BAI has educated over 17,000 Black Americans on Black mental wellness, empowered Black Americans to protect themselves and their loved ones against COVID-19 and mobilized Black Americans in the ongoing fight to end systems of oppression that impact Black lives.

Previous guests have included Alex Elle, Author & Wellness Consultant; Dr. Siri Nat Nam, Marriage Family Therapist; Samantha Smith, Nipsey Hussle's sister; Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter (1619 Project) and author; George M. Johnson, author and activist; Dr. Patrice Harris, President of the American Medical Association; Dr. Stephaun Wallace, Community Engagement and Social Scientist for the COVID-19 Prevention Trials Network & HIV Vaccine Trials Network; Grazell Howard, BAI Board Chair; Jesse Milan, BAI Board Chair Emeritus & AIDS United CEO; Marlene McNeese, BAI Board Member & Assistant Director, Division of Disease Prevention & Control, Houston Health Department; and Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.

To view the previous THE BLACKER THE PLAN episodes, please visit BAI's Youtube page.

President and CEO of BAI, Raniyah Copeland, and award-winning film and television director, Lee Daniels, will discuss the impact BAI is having across the country in response to COVID-19, Black health and racial justice.

