Bklava Releases New Song 'Got It Good'

Exciting young DJ, producer and singer Bklava kicks off 2020 with new single 'Got It Good', co-produced with rising talent Jay Hudson, out 24th January via Long Lost Brother.

Listen below!

Following on from October's debut single 'Cntrl, 'Got It Good' is a similarly smooth 2-step offering that pairs Bklava's soaring vocal range and an undeniably feel good four-to-the-floor beat.

Speaking as a guest on Toddla T's Radio 1 Soundsystem Show, Bklava said: "I've been singing my whole life, DJing came five or six years ago, it wasn't really until a few years ago that I put the DJing and the singing together."



She added, speaking of her guest mix on the show, to expect: "loads of club, party and rave tunes as well as a selection of vibey live vocals".



A genre-defying artist who can often be found DJing and singing at the same time during her sets, Bklava's love of dance music stemmed from her father, an Irish folk singer and songwriter whilst her mother's Lebanese roots immersed Bklava into a music culture steeped with deep history and diversity from a young age.

Honing her craft in recent years, the South London artist has recently played with the likes of Annie Mac, M.O.A.D, Conducta, Roska, Matt Jam Lamont, Wookie at his month-long Camden Assembly residency. She has also supported El-B, Dan Shake, Zed Bias, Kurupt FM, Annie Mac and High Focus Records.

If this wasn't enough, she founded female and non-binary DJ platform Spin Suga, which has morphed into a radio show on Brighton station Platform B, as well as hosting DJ workshops and panel talks.

With her career still very much in its infancy, 'Got It Good' is evidence of an artist brimming with potential.





