Binge Every Episode Of THERAPY WITH PAM!

You can now binge all 16 episodes of Therapy with Pami including the bonus blooper reel! You can watch the whole series here: https://www.facebook.com/TherapyWithPami



Therapy with Pami is a female-driven comedy series about Beverly Hills reality star Pami, who seeks sliding-scale therapy from the unflappable Dr. L after her seventh divorce. Together they delve beneath layers of delusion, dysfunction, and lip fillers to help Pami become her "best self" in this lampooning of reality show culture.

Therapy with Pami stars Kaitlin Huwe (The Nowhere Inn with Annie Clark (St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia)) and Stephaine Erb (Freaks and Geeks, Ray Donovan, Starship Troopers, The Ring).





