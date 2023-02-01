Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Billy Crystal, James Corden & More to Present at The GRAMMYs

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Feb. 01, 2023  
A diverse roster of presenters, including First Lady Jill Biden, GRAMMY winner Cardi B, actor, producer, writer, and host James Corden, current GRAMMY nominee Billy Crystal, current GRAMMY nominee Viola Davis, actor Dwayne Johnson, three-time GRAMMY winner Olivia Rodrigo, and five-time GRAMMY winner Shania Twain will take the stage at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Prior to the Telecast, the GRAMMY AWARDS Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com. Additional performers will be announced in the coming days.

Previously announced GRAMMY performers include Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, and Harry Styles.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers. Phil Heyes joins for the first time as director, Eric Cook as co-executive producer with Tabitha Dumo, Tiana Gandelman, Patrick Menton, and David WILD as producers.

On GRAMMY Sunday, fans can access exclusive GRAMMYs content, including performances, acceptance speeches, interviews from the GRAMMY Live red-carpet special, and more via the Recording Academy's digital experience on live.GRAMMY.com.

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY AWARDS - music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



