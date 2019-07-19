Billy Campbell and Kathy Najimy Join the Cast of Disney Junior's Upcoming Animated Series THE ROCKETEER

A new comedic, animated adventure series "The Rocketeer"-inspired by Dave Stevens' beloved superhero comic books and Walt Disney Pictures feature film-follows Kit Secord after she learns she's secretly next in line to become The Rocketeer, a rocket- pack wearing superhero who can fly. The series will debut on Disney Channel and Disney Junior this fall with actor Billy Campbell, who starred as Cliff Secord in "The

Rocketeer" film, as THE VOICE of Dave Secord, Kit's father. Kathy Najimy (Hocus Pocus) will voice Kit's mother, Sareena Secord, and Kitana Turnbull (A Series of

Unfortunate Events) stars as Kit. The news was announced today during Disney

Television Animation's panel at San Diego Comic-Con International.



Armed with her cool new gear and secret identity, Kit takes to the skies to protect her

town of Hughesville and its residents from danger. Assisting her on her heroic

adventures are her best friend Tesh, bulldog sidekick Butch, and airplane mechanic

grandfather, Ambrose Secord.

Of joining the cast, Campbell said "This is my first voice-acting job ever and I'm thrilled that it's for "The Rocketeer." This has been a really nice full-circle moment for me and I';m looking forward to introducing a new generation of kids, including my own, to the Rocketeer's stories."

Additional casting announced today includes legendary voice actor Frank Welker

(Scooby-Doo" as Grandpa Ambrose and Butch the bulldog; Callan Farris (Disney Channel's upcoming Gabby Duran The Unsittables;) as Kit's best friend, Tesh; and Navia Robinson (Disney Channel's Raven Home) as Kit's flight school classmate, Valerie Valkyrie. Voicing the recurring comedic villains in the series are Maria Bamford

(Arrested Developmentand Kari Wahlgren (DC Superhero Girls) as sister team, Laura and Harley; Maurice LaMarche (Futurama) as Sylvester Slapdash; Charlie Adler (The Transformers franchise) and Parvesh Cheena (Disney Junior upcoming Mira, Royal Detective) as The Great Orsino and Deany, respectively; and celebrity chef Ted Allen (Chopped) as Cast-Iron Chef.

The series is developed and executive produced by seven-time Emmy ® Award nominee Nicole Dubuc (Transformers: Rescue Bots). Michael Kenny (Disney's Miles From Tomorrowland) is supervising director. Emmy Award-nominated Beau Black (Disney's The Lion Guard) is the songwriter and Annie Award-nominated Dominic Lewis



(Disney's DuckTales) is the composer. The series is produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior.





