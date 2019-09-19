Billie Lourd Will Guest Star on WILL & GRACE in a Familiar Role

Deadline reports that actress Billie Lourd will appear on "Will & Grace" as the granddaughter of real-life grandmother Debbie Reynolds' character, Bobbi Adler.

Fiona Adler is Grace Adler's (Debra Messing) niece, the daughter of Grace's older sister (portrayed on the show by Mary McCormack), and granddaughter of Bobbi Adler, the role played by Reynolds on the original series.

In the episode, Fiona will reconnect with her "cool aunt," Grace (Messing).

"The episode is especially meaningful because of Billie's relationship to the show," Will & Grace co-creator/executive producer Max Mutchnick said. "We're thrilled to have Billie. And best of all - she's really good."

Lourd starred in "Booksmart" last year. She also stars in several iterations of the "American Horror Story" franchise. She is the granddaugther of Debbie Reynolds and the daughter of Carrie Fisher.

Read the original story on Deadline.





