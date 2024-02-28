Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste & More to Perform at the Oscars

The stage has been set for this year's Oscars performers.

Billie Eilish and Finneas, Jon Batiste, Becky G, and Scott George and the Osage Singers will be joining Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson as performers at this year's Oscars.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, at the new time of 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT. The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

The performers join previously-announced Mahershala Ali, Nicolas, Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong'o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya as presenters.

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

2024 Oscars Perfomers

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot” – Performed by Becky G

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” – Performed by Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson

Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony” – Performed by Jon Batiste

Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers

Music and Lyric by Scott George

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” – Performed by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell