Jessica Lange, Michelle Pfeiffer & More to Present at the Oscars

Mahershala Ali, Nicolas, Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong'o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya will present at the 96th Oscars, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producers Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan announced today.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, at the new time of 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

