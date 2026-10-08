Big Shot Pictures to Adapt COOKIERUN into Feature Film

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Big Shot Pictures, the next-generation family entertainment company founded by Brian Robbins, announced that it has optioned the cinematic rights to adapt CookieRun, the South Korean hit gaming franchise with over 300 million downloads, into a feature-length film, in partnership with Devsisters, the IP's creator and owner.

The partnership is designed to translate the games' rich, character-driven storytelling into an expansive cinematic experience for global audiences, with Big Shot Pictures leading the production process and Devsisters, the original creator of CookieRun, working closely with Big Shot to shape the film's core creative direction. The film is targeting a 2029 global release, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the franchise's original game, OvenBreak.

Launched by Devsisters in South Korea in 2009 and inspired by the folk tale The Gingerbread Man, CookieRun follows Cookies who escape the witch's oven that brought them to life. It has since grown into a global entertainment brand spanning flagship games CookieRun: Kingdom, CookieRun: OvenBreak, and CookieRun: Crumble, plus the CookieRun: Braverse Trading Card Game, alongside merchandise and live experiences. The U.S. is the franchise's top market, accounting for 65% of global merchandise sales in 2025. In addition,

CookieRun: Kingdom has been featured in YouTube's Global Culture & Trends Report 2025 – 🇺🇸US Top 10 Trending Topics!🎉🎉🎉

It means a lot to be recognized as one of the Top 10 trending topics in the world's pop culture powerhouse, the United States.

We are especially thrilled… pic.twitter.com/Fj9IoTToVV

CookieRun: Kingdom has been featured in YouTube's Global Culture & Trends Report 2025 – 🇺🇸US Top 10 Trending Topics!🎉🎉🎉 It means a lot to be recognized as one of the Top 10 trending topics in the world's pop culture powerhouse, the United States. We are especially thrilled… pic.twitter.com/Fj9IoTToVV— Devsisters (@devsisters) December 5, 2025

Devsisters (@ devsisters in 2025, the only standalone game on the list.

'We are thrilled to bring a phenomenon as beloved as Cookie Run to the big screen,' said Brian Robbins, CEO of Big Shot Pictures. 'Expanding this vibrant world beyond mobile screens into cinema allows us to connect with millions of existing fans while introducing the franchise to new global audiences. Big Shot's expertise in digital-first storytelling and short-form engagement uniquely suits us to amplify the massive online conversation already surrounding these characters.'

'CookieRun began as a mobile game and has since expanded into new territory, from merchandise and trading cards to live events,' said Kilhyeon Cho, CEO of Devsisters. 'At the center of it all is a richly imagined dessert world, home to Cookies who break out of the oven to choose their own fate. Bringing that world to the big screen expands the CookieRun experience in a way no other medium can. We hope it gives longtime fans a new way to meet the characters they've grown up with, and newcomers a message of courage that stays with them. With Big Shot as our partner, we're excited to share this world with audiences everywhere.'

This deal represents Big Shot's focused strategy of assembling a slate built around iconic IP and creators with deep, loyal global audiences. In addition to acquiring the Eloise franchise and recently acquiring a 25% stake in Alvin and the Chipmunks through a landmark joint venture with Bagdasarian Productions – with a theatrical film in 2028, the company is in pre-production on an anime series with global streaming phenomenon IShowSpeed, written and produced by One Piece showrunner Matt Owens. They also have a strategic partnership with YouTube sensation Adley McBride (A for Adley) and Spacestation, and short-form series and film with creators, The Bucket List Family. Big Shot has a first-look theatrical distribution deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

About Big Shot Pictures

Big Shot Pictures is a next generation family entertainment company founded by Brian Robbins that produces the franchises of tomorrow. With a distinctive digital-first approach, the company builds global kids franchises across all platforms – from digital to theatrical, gaming to streaming, and consumer products to experiences. Big Shot has a first-look theatrical distribution deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment and is backed by strategic investment from Greycroft, Sony Pictures, MarcyPen Capital Partners, ValueAct Capital, and CAA.

About Devsisters

Since its foundation in 2007, Devsisters has built the globally beloved CookieRun universe, enjoyed by more than 350 million players worldwide. The series began with OvenBreak in 2009 and expanded with CookieRun for Kakao (2013), Line CookieRun (2014), and the RPG CookieRun: Kingdom (2021), CookieRun: OvenSmash (2026), and CookieRun: Crumble (2026). The franchise has generated over $1 billion in lifetime revenue. Devsisters continues to broaden the IP with new genres, including the trading card game CookieRun: Braverse TCG, the puzzle adventure Witch's Castle, and the 3D co-op game Tower of Adventures. Learn more at devsisters.com.

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