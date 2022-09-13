Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bianca Marroquín Featuring in HABLA LOUD Sixteenth Installment on HBO Max

The new installment debuts on October 7.

Sep. 13, 2022  

HABLA LOUD, the latest installment of the award-winning "Habla" series from HBO, debuts FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7 on HBO Max.

The hour-long special features interviews from inspiring celebrities and influential Latinos putting the spotlight on filmmakers and content creators for a global audience, in both English and Spanish. HABLA LOUD features Nicolas Entel, Leila Cobo, Carla Morrison, Wilson Cruz, Isabella Gomez, Natalie Diaz, Ritchie Torres and more.

"I'm intrigued by personal experiences that lead to social changes," said series creator and director, Alberto Ferreras. "Every story in this new installment is about transformation: how did Residente become a rapper, or Mickey Melendez become an activist and the founder of the Young Lords? How did poet Natalie Diaz rescue the language of her Mojave tribe? We spoke with artists, activists, journalists, and political representatives to reveal how their personal journeys have had an everlasting influence in the community. HABLA LOUD will help us understand the profound complexity of THE LATINO EXPERIENCE in the U.S."

"Additionally, we're celebrating our storytellers' greatest pride, heritage, and passion, by highlighting stories heavily influenced by our roots, experiences and our community. Join us as we move #PalanteAIMax and celebrate that our Latinidad Is Our Superpower. "Latinidad Is Our Superpower" includes previous Habla installments, available to stream in the Nuestras Voices collection on HBO Max.

Latindad Is Our Superpower Featured Titles

Habla Now (HBO)
Habla Loud (HBO)
Habla Men (HBO)
Habla Y Vota (HBO)
Habla Women (HBO)
Habla Texas (HBO)
Celebrity Habla 2 (HBO)
Celebrity Habla 1 (HBO)
Habla Ya (HBO)
Habla Mas (HBO)
Habla Y Habla (HBO)

HABLA LOUD Contributors

Bianca Marroquín (Mexican Theater Actress) is a Mexican musical theater and television actress known for being the first Mexican actress to have a starring role on Broadway.

Olga Merediz (Cuban-American Actress) is an American actress and singer. Merediz originated the role of Abuela Claudia in the Broadway musical "In the Heights," for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical.

René Pérez Joglar (Puerto Rican Rapper) is a Grammy award-winning rapper, writer, producer, and co-founder of Calle 13. He is most recognized for his commitment to social justice, championing educational and native rights across Latin America.

Carla Morrison (Mexican Singer) is a Mexican indie-pop singer and composer. Her raw retellings of emotional, personal heartbreaks are the bedrock of Carla's material, and this honest approach earned her multiple Grammy nominations and Latin Grammy wins over the course of five albums. Taking the outdoor stage at Coachella, sharing a bill with rock giants Enjambre at Mexico City's Palacio de los Deportes and filling to capacity as headliner the city's famed Auditorio Nacional, opening for tours in Spain, Latin America, and a sold-out stretch of U.S. shows followed.

Wilson Cruz (Afro-Puerto Rican Actor) is an award-winning Actor, Producer, Activist "Actorvist," and Humanitarian. Cruz currently stars as Dr. Hugh Culber on the award-winning CBS ALL ACCESS series "Star Trek: Discovery." Receiving the Emery S. Hetrick Award from the Hetrick-Martin Institute for Outstanding Contributions to LGBTQ Youth, for his role as Rickie Vasquez on the ABC series "My So Called Life," Wilson became the first openly Gay actor playing an openly Gay role on series television. Cruz recently accepted GLAAD's 2022 Vito Russo Award at the 33rd GLAAD Awards. He also serves on the board of GLSEN and devotes considerable time supporting other LBGTQ organizations as well.

Isabella Gomez (Colombian - American Actress) is best known for starring in "One Day at a Time" and her starring role in HBO Max's reboot of "Head of the Class," which premiered in October 2021.

Curly Velasquez (El Salvadorian Influencer) is an actor and producer best known for his work on Buzzfeed Video, as well as the television series Vida (2018) and Pero Like (2016).

Leonardo Nam (Argentine-Australian Actor) is an Argentine-Australian actor. He made his breakthrough as Roy in "The Perfect Score" and gained further recognition for his roles as Morimoto in "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" and Brian McBrian in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2." Leonardo plays Felix Lutz on the critically acclaimed, award-winning HBO series "Westworld."

Carmen Yulín Cruz (Puerto Rican Politician) is a Puerto Rican politician who served as mayor of the city of San Juan, Puerto Rico from 2013 to 2020. From 2009 through 2013, she served in the House of Representatives of Puerto Rico.

Nicolas Entel (Argentine Filmmaker) is an Argentine filmmaker. He has written, directed, and produced shows for Amazon Studios, Netflix, and HBO.

Leila Cobo (Columbian Journalist) is a Colombian journalist, writer, novelist, pianist, and television show host. She is noted for her coverage of Latin music for Billboard where she is currently Executive Editor of Latin Content and Programming, overseeing the brand's coverage and development of Latin music across all its platforms.

Natalie Diaz (Mojave American Poet) is Mojave and an enrolled member of the Gila River Indian Tribe. Her first poetry collection, "When My Brother Was an Aztec," was published by Copper Canyon Press in 2012. She is a 2018 MacArthur Foundation Fellow, a Lannan Literary Fellow, and a Native Arts Council Foundation Artist Fellow.

Ritchie Torres (Afro-Latino Politician) is an American politician from New York. A member of the Democratic Party, he is the U.S. representative for New York's 15th congressional district. Richie became New York City's youngest elected official and the first openly L.G.B.T.Q. person elected to office in the Bronx.

Mickey Melendez (Cuban Rican Activist/Author) is an activist for Latino and Puerto Rican rights. He has held senior positions in the New York City government and has taught in the Black and Hispanic studies department at Baruch College.

