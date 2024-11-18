Beyoncé to Perform at NFL Christmas Gameday on Netflix

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beyoncé will perform during Netflix's first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday live on Netflix this December 25. The performance will take place during the second of Netflix’s two games, as the Houston Texans host the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium at 4:30 PM ET.

This performance in her hometown of Houston, Texas, produced by her company, Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment, will be the first live performance of songs from her genre-bending and record-breaking COWBOY CARTER, album. The 11-time Grammy-nominated, juggernaut recently became the most nominated album by a female artist.

Beyoncé is no stranger to halftime NFL electrifying appearances having performed at two Super Bowl games. She headlined Super Bowl XLVII on February 3, 2013, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and was joined onstage by Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, her bandmates in Destiny’s Child. The performance became the second most-watched Super Bowl halftime show in history at the time.

For Super Bowl XV, on February 7, 2016, she joined Coldplay and Bruno Mars in Santa Clara, California for one of the most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows with 115.5 million tuned in to get in “Formation.”

With Netflix and Beyoncé, the NFL kicks off what is expected to be a new holiday tradition as the streaming giant has announced NFL games for 2025 and 2026.

Although the details of her performance are under wraps, Beyoncé is expected to feature some special guests who are featured on the COWBOY CARTER album.

Netflix is the global home of the NFL’s two Christmas Day marquee games: The Super Bowl LVII-winning Kansas City Chiefs will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 PM ET; then at 4:30 PM ET, the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Houston Texans. In keeping with the NFL's long-standing holiday tradition, the Netflix Christmas Day games will air on broadcast TV in the competing team cities and be available on U.S. mobile devices with NFL+.

Photo Credit: Julian Dakdouk for Parkwood Entertainment

