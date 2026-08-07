Betty Gilpin Recalls Meryl Streep Watching Her in OH, MARY! on Broadway

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Betty Gilpin described the jolt of learning Meryl Streep was sitting in the audience before she took the stage in OH, MARY! during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The revelation came in the middle of a wide-ranging conversation that also touched on her Emmy nomination and a recurring case of mistaken identity.

Gilpin told Fallon about being repeatedly confused for actress Jodie Comer, a mix-up she said extends even to producers who should know better. She also discussed her Emmy nomination for her role in Widow's Bay, giving viewers a sense of the range of work she has been juggling between television and her Broadway run.

Much of the segment centered on Gilpin's time in OH, MARY!. Her account of freezing up over Streep's presence in the house offered a candid look at the nerves that can come with live theater, even for an established screen actress.

OH, MARY! has continued to generate headlines throughout its run, including news of Bowen Yang's upcoming Broadway debut in the role of Mary Todd Lincoln, part of a steady stream of casting turnover that has kept the show in the spotlight.

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