Behind The Scenes Of 'American Ninja Warrior' Next On ICG Magazine Deep Dive Panel

The third and latest in the "Deep Dive" panel series presented by ICG Magazine, which is published by the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600), will delve into the world of unscripted programming spotlighting NBC's acclaimed competition franchise AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions. The virtual panel will take place on November 12 from 11 AM to 12:30 PM (PST). https://bit.ly/34BfcMq



Under the restrictions of COVID-19 safety protocols, the AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR team faced the greatest challenges of its 12 seasons. ANW's Local 600 crew typically visits eight cities in a season. But the latest season had them isolated in a "bubble" in St. Louis for several weeks, with social distancing and individual PPE requirements strictly followed - a tough requirement for any show, but particularly so for this action-heavy series.



Heading the panel will be ANW's Director of Photography/Lighting Designer Adam Biggs, who will be joined by two-time Emmy-nominated DGA Director Patrick McManus, four-time Emmy-nominated PGA Executive Producer Kristen Stabile and Local 600 Camera Operator Daniel Whiteneck, who has worked on AMW for nine seasons. ICG Magazine Executive Editor David Geffner will moderate the conversation with the first unscripted broadcast series to safely return to work during the global pandemic.



Upcoming Deep Dive panels will explore the outer limits of VFX for television on Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Season 2, and the challenge of going from stage to screen with Amazon Studios' upcoming theatrical feature One Night in Miami.



To register, go to: https://bit.ly/34BfcMq



