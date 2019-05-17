Bear Grillz Gets Personal on Debut Album DEMONS

Bear Grillz lays it all out on his debut album Demons. The triumphant 12-track soundscape paints a musical canvas based in dubstep, flourished with streaks of future-bass, bass house, hip hop and reggae. The album features noteworthy collaborations with Jared Watson and David Foral from Dirty Heads, Sullivan King, Kabaka Pyramid, RUNN, Bok Nero, Micah Martin and more. Highlighted by standout songs such as "Ariginal," "Death Bed," "Stay," "Papers," and the title track, Demons is a comprehensive look at a producer breaking down barriers and fighting his personal demons head-on. Buy and stream here!



In early 2018, Bear Grillz began work on Demons. He looked to his SoCal roots to create a dubstep album painted with hints of hip hop and reggae. Thematically, Bear Grillz was inspired by the ongoing global suicide epidemic and own mental health struggles. In a recent interview with Westword, he explained, "...It was time for us as a society to really start talking about mental health and putting it out there to make people aware. So I wanted to sort of use my experience with these inner demons, which is why I came up with the title Demons, to show people that we're all facing this no matter who you are as a person. Everybody has problems, and unless we talk about these problems openly and actively, I don't feel that we're going to be able to help each other."



Since March, Bear Grillz has been on the Demons Tour, playing the new material for fans across North America. Following recent performances at Ubbi Dubbi Festival and a surprise halftime show at a Denver Nuggets playoff game, Bear Grillz wraps the tour this Saturday with a big hometown show. This weekend he co-headlines Global Dub Festival at legendary Colorado venue Red Rocks alongside Adventure Club.

Demons Tracklist

1. Heavyweight

2. Ariginal (feat. Kabaka Pyramid, David Foral, and Jungle Josh)

3. Death Bed (feat. Sullivan King)

4. Stay (feat. Micah Martin)

5. Don't Stop Get It (feat. Bok Nero)

6. Emergency

7. Papers (feat. Jared Watson)

8. Check

9 .Can You Hear Me (feat. BAER)

10. I Can Feel with p0gman

11. Flow

12. Demons (feat. RUNN)





