Barbara Gordon Confirmed For Season 3 of TITANS

Titans season 3 will add a version of Barbara Gordon to its roster.

Titans director/cinematographer Boris Mojovski confirmed the news in a Facebook live interview with the Canadian Society of Cinematographers.

Mojovski did not specify what character Gordon will play, but he revealed that she will debut in the first episode of season 3.

"Our first episode will have a new character, and it'll be Barbara Gordon," he explained.

Watch the video here. The announcement is at the 2:41:00 mark.

Titans season 3 will air exclusively on the DC Universe streaming service. No premiere date has been announced.

Titans is an American web television series created by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti for DC Universe. Based on the DC Comics team Teen Titans, the series depicts a group of young heroes who join forces in their fight against evil. Featured as members of the eponymous Titans are Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), Kory Anders (Anna Diop), Rachel Roth (Teagan Croft), Gar Logan (Ryan Potter), Jason Todd (Curran Walters), Donna Troy (Conor Leslie), Dawn Granger (Minka Kelly), Hank Hall (Alan Ritchson), Rose Wilson (Chelsea Zhang), and Conner (Joshua Orpin).





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You