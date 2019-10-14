BUTTERFLY, A Short Film By Bonnie Foster, Is Official Entry At 15th Annual Lafemme International Film Festival

BUTTERFLY (23mins), a film written and directed by Bonnie Foster, is entered into competition at the 15th Annual LA Femme International Film Festival, October 17-20, 2019.

BUTTERFLY follows Alice, a disillusioned L.A. model (Jade Lorna Sullivan), who flees the city and her self-absorbed boyfriend Billy (Ryan Manuel), taking his car and heading east. She ends up stranded in the barren desert after running out of gas; but seemingly from nowhere appears Tom, a mysterious stranger (Micah Fitzgerald) who offers to help her. After a night of intense conversations and revelations, Alice finally discovers the change she's been seeking, but it comes at a high cost.

The film has received awards attention from such Hollywood entities as the Independent Shorts Awards, Top Shorts, and Hollywood International Moving Pictures Film Festival, among others.

Bonnie Foster is an award-winning filmmaker originally from the Pacific Northwest. She won Best Music Video with her film "Sweet Surrender" at the 2017 LA Femme International Film Festival and has worked on several Emmy award-winning documentaries. She is also the Los Angeles contributing features writer for LA/NYC art and culture magazine, Reserved Magazine.

The behind-the-scenes production team for Butterfly includes Executive Producer Chris Abernathy and Producer Tim Astor.

"Butterfly is a very personal story, with nearly every line of dialogue inspired by things I have heard or experienced in my own life," says Foster. "It is also largely inspired by my friend and very talented dancer and actress, Jade Lorna Sullivan, who plays the lead. The film hopes to impart some perspective on male/female relationships, and comment on the beauty and fragility of life, individual human evolution, and the nature of personal growth and change."

BUTTERFLY will screen at the Regal Cinemas Venue 1 at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday Oct. 19 at 4 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or by visiting www.lafemme.org/tickets.

About LA Femme International Film Festival (www.LAFemme.org)

The LA Femme International Film Festival is now in its 15th year as one of Los Angeles' premier film festivals dedicated to celebrating and promoting female artists both in front of and behind the camera. In addition to bestowing awards in multiple categories, from short subjects to documentaries to commercials, LA Femme is proud to present the Lupe Ontiveros Award to a performer who embodies the spirit, audacity and dedication to art that its namesake represented. This year's Ontiveros honoree will be actress Nadine Velazquez (My Name is Earl, Major Crimes).





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You