BRUSH OF HONOR Available to Stream on The Roku Channel

Imagicomm Entertainment announced that it has made the INSP series Brush of Honor available on The Roku Channel. The announcement comes from Jonathan Collins, VP of Digital Media Distribution for Imagicomm Entertainment.

"If you have ever lost someone you love, you can imagine how special it is to be given a memento that captures their likeness and spirit," stated Collins. "In Brush of Honor, artist Phil Taylor honors America's fallen military service members by presenting THE FAMILY with an original, hand-painted portrait of their loved one in an emotional and heartwarming tribute."

Stream the series Brush of Honor (10 episodes) through your RokuÒ streaming devices.





