BRIDGERTON Leads Netflix's Top 10 Most Watched List

After four weeks atop the English TV list, Lady Whistledown is most pleased to reveal that Bridgerton Season 2 is now the Most Popular English language series of all time with 627.11M hours viewed, ahead of Bridgerton Season 1 in second place. This marks the first-ever series to hold both the first and second place on a Most Popular list. This week, Season 2 clocked 66.61M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 88 countries.

Fans made their choice as The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On held on to the #2 spot with 58.47M hours viewed. Starring Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend, Anatomy of a Scandal debuted on the list at #3 with 40.28M hours viewed. The limited series, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, also appeared in the Top 10 in 78 countries. In honor of Earth Month, viewers explored the wonders of the world as Our Great National Parks came in at #5 with 17.09M hours viewed. The five-part series narrated by President Barack Obama was in the Top 10 in 26 countries.

On the non-English TV list, Elite Season 5 had 67.39M hours viewed and was in the Top 10 in 75 countries, MAKING IT the most viewed title this week. Season 1 of the Spanish series came in at #9 with 10.11M hours viewed. Korean series Business Proposal (24.19M hours viewed), Twenty Five Twenty One (14.08M hours viewed) and Forecasting Love and Weather (9.41M hours viewed) continued to captivate audiences. New entrants on the list include Spanish historical drama Heirs to the Land with 11.81M hours viewed and Brazilian comedy Smother-in-Law with 11.07M hours viewed.

For the second straight week, The In Between* topped the English Films list with 35.9M hours viewed. The love story appeared in the Top 10 in 92 countries. Coming in at #2 was cursed computer-game thriller Choose or Die with 16M hours viewed. Meanwhile, The Adam Project and Metal Lords continued to have staying power with 9.27M hours viewed and 8.74M hours viewed, respectively.

Polish films held the top spots on the non-English Films list. Furioza remained at #1 with 17.8M hours viewed. The Polish action film stayed in the Top 10 in 78 countries. And romantic comedy-drama Taming of the Shrewd entered the list at #2 with 17.02M hours viewed. Friendships were formed in Spanish drama Dancing on Glass, which had 5.23M hours viewed. Additionally, Black Crab pulled in 3.04M hours viewed and moved up the Most Popular list to the third spot with 94.13M hours viewed.