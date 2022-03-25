BRIDGERTON Covers & Soundtrack Albums From Season Two of the Netflix & Shondaland Series Released Today

Today, Capitol Records released two volumes of music from season two of Bridgerton, coinciding with the return of the Netflix and Shondaland series.

In keeping with the tradition of Julia Quinn's novels, season two tells the romance story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest for love. Bridgerton comes to Netflix from Shondaland and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen, who also served as creator and showrunner, tapped music supervisor Justin Kamps and Emmy-nominated composer Kris Bowers for music that infuses the period drama with a modern sensibility.

Bridgerton Season Two (Covers from the Netflix Series) is filled with orchestral versions of songs from iconic artists of the past three decades. Vitamin String Quartet cover Nirvana's "Stay Away" and Robyn's "Dancing on My Own." Kris Bowers reimagines Madonna's "Material Girl" and "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," a Jatin-Lalit/Lata Mangeshkar song from the hit 2001 Bollywood film of the same name. Duomo offers fresh takes of Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know" and P!nk's "What About Us." Hannah V & Joe Rodwell, Steve Horner and Midnite String Quartet also contribute. See below for the full track listing. Bridgerton Season Two (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series), available below, features Bowers' score.

Bridgerton: Official Playlist, launched today, brings listeners an immersive audio experience in a way that only Spotify can through Canvas, Storylines and Playlist Clips from the series cast members, who give the scoop on Season 2 and what songs inspired them while getting in the zone for a scene. Fans will also hear from composer Bowers and music supervisor Kamps about how they curated the track list for season two of the hit series. Bridgerton: Official Playlist is available for both Free and Premium users across desktop and mobile. Fans in U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., Ireland, and India can also find it in the Netflix Hub on Spotify.

After the series' late 2020 debut, Oprah Daily declared, "one of the main contributors to the magic that is Netflix's Bridgerton is the music." Entertainment Weekly said, "Bridgerton promised us it wouldn't be our grandmother's period piece. And that extends to its score...[which is] bursting with lush string quartet covers of pop songs." Glamour noted, "The smash-hit...is peppered with covers of pop songs by a group called Vitamin String Quartet, reminding us that formal balls were just the clubs and house parties of the day."

Listen to the covers soundtrack here:

Listen to the score here: