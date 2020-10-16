BOBBLEHEADS: THE MOVIE Premiering on Digital & DVD Dec. 8

Streaming soon on Netflix.

Get ready to laugh and bounce along with a family of misfit bobbleheads who must defend their home and themselves from scheming humans in the brand-new hilarious and heart-warming animated action-comedy, BOBBLEHEADS: THE MOVIE, premiering exclusively on Digital, DVD and On Demand on December 8, 2020 and streaming soon on Netflix from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.



Presented by Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, and produced by Threshold Entertainment, the fun-loving and uplifting adventure features an all-star cast of voices including Jennifer Coolidge (A Cinderella Story), Luke Wilson (Old School), Khary Peyton ("The Walking Dead"), Brenda Song ("The Suite Life with Zack & Cody"), Karen Fukuhara ("The Boys"), Julian Sands (Warlock) and Academy Award®-winning Cher. Get ready for a big shake-up when misfit bobbleheads take on trashy humans and a slobbery dog who crash their home with plans to swap a new baseball player bobblehead for a valuable one of them. With some guidance from Bobblehead Cher, they find the courage to bobble-up for an outrageous battle of wits and wobble.



Introducing fun and lovable feisty characters that fill the story with thrilling moments from beginning to end, BOBBLEHEADS: THE MOVIE is from BEAUTY AND THE BEAST director Kirk Wise and Mortal Kombat producer Lawrence Kasanoff and will be available to own just in time for the holidays. Packed with heart and silly hijinks, this exciting all-new original film is sure to become a family favorite and fulfill a bobblehead's simple purpose: to bring joy.



Produced in partnership with Microsoft and NVIDIA, the beautifully realized CGI animated film was created with NVIDIA GPUs on Azure Cloud, a state-of-the-art platform that allows for improved 3D-rendering and worldwide collaboration. The team behind the visual masterpiece was comprised of remarkable animators from across the globe including Los Angeles, Nepal, Mumbai and Kolkata.



Featuring new original score and songs written by Greg O'Connor and music supervised by Michael Lloyd, the BOBBLEHEADS: THE MOVIE soundtrack will be available digitally on December 4, 2020 from Back Lot Music.



With the purchase of BOBBLEHEADS: THE MOVIE on disc or digital, fans are eligible to earn points towards special rewards via the Universal All-Access Rewards program. Members can redeem their points for digital movies, signed collectibles, box sets, win exclusive prizes and more! For FREE registration and details please visit www.MyUniversalRewards.com.

