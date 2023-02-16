Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BLOOD & MONEY Docu-Series From Dick Wolfe to Premiere on CNBC

The series premieres Tuesday, March 7 at 10pm ET/PT.

Feb. 16, 2023  

CNBC TODAY announced "Blood & Money," a new true crime docu-series from Dick Wolf, creator and executive producer of "Law & Order," Wolf Entertainment's Tom Thayer, Universal Television Alternative Studio, and Alfred Street Industries' Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz, premieres Tuesday, March 7 at 10pm ET/PT.

The all-new ripped from the headlines unscripted series features real stories, real people and real investigations of greed and murder, told through Wolf's unique lens. Utilizing signature franchise elements including the distinctive narrator and iconic "Dun-Dun," each of the ten, one-hour episodes spotlight the detectives and prosecutors as they FOLLOW THE MONEY and pursue justice.

"Blood & Money" goes inside the story of the MOST INFAMOUS financial scandals that ended in bloodshed including billionaire Robert Durst, the Menendez brothers, notorious mother-son grifters Sante and Kenneth Kimes Jr. and con artist "Clark Rockefeller," among others.

In the season premiere entitled "An Unexpected Link to Robert Durst," when a mobster's daughter is murdered in LA, the evidence leads investigators down an unexpected path that ultimately connects her back to one of the most eccentric and dangerous real estate heirs in American history, Robert Durst. New insight from Detectives and Prosecutors, access to family members, and court room footage will reveal why Robert Durst's best friend was murdered in her own home.

"Blood & Money," a co-production of CNBC and Oxygen True Crime, is produced by Wolf Entertainment, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Alfred Street Industries with Dick Wolf, Tom Thayer, Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe and Josh Bingham serving as executive producers. Elvia Van Es Oliva is the executive producer for CNBC.

Watch the new trailer here:



