BLACK MIRROR Returns to Netflix This June

The sixth season of Charlie Brooker's BLACK MIRROR returns this June on Netflix with a star-studded cast.

Appearing this season are Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha'la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, Zazie Beetz.

Expect the unexpected. The long-awaited return of Charlie Brooker's dark, satirical anthology series which reinvents itself with each new episode. The sixth season of BLACK MIRROR is the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet.

Watch a teaser trailer for the new season here: