 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

BIG LOUD TEXAS TAKEOVER Brings Nashville Writers Round to The Listening Room Cafe

Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall's imprint connected Texas musicians with the Nashville music scene through a special two-part writers round.

By:
BIG LOUD TEXAS TAKEOVER Brings Nashville Writers Round to The Listening Room Cafe

Big Loud Texas took over The Listening Room Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee for a special two-part writers round that included a plethora of artists and songwriters on the Big Loud Texas roster. The lineup included Alex Lambert, Coleman Jennings, Jake Worthington, Jamison Eddleman, Julianna Rankin, Karleigh Schmidt and Waylon Payne. The evening showcased the rising talent, further connecting Texas musicians with the Nashville music scene.

About Big Loud Texas

Founded in 2023 by Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall in partnership with Big Loud Records, Big Loud Texas, an imprint within the Big Loud conglomerate, adds to the music company's head-turning success story. Signing flagship artist Dylan Gossett alongside Mercury Records, and country traditionalist Jake Worthington, the imprint aims to identify, cultivate, and promote Texas musicians on a global scale. Lambert and Randall, alongside Big Loud Texas VP Brendon Anthony and the Big Loud Records team, are directly involved with signing and developing artists for the Big Loud Texas roster, where Randall serves as President of A&R while also contributing his expertise as a producer.

Photo Credit: Brayln Kelly Smith


Photo Credit: Brayln Kelly Smith
Recent Articles
Alex Lambert Releases New Song BEAUTIFUL MIND on Big Loud Texas
Alex Lambert Releases New Song BEAUTIFUL MIND on Big Loud Texas
9/4/2026
Miranda Lambert to Release SUNSET MARQUIS Ahead of CRISCO Album
Miranda Lambert to Release SUNSET MARQUIS Ahead of CRISCO Album
8/7/2026
THE 60TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS Nominees Announced
9/10/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $72
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
More Hot Shows Discounts