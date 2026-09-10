BIG LOUD TEXAS TAKEOVER Brings Nashville Writers Round to The Listening Room Cafe

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Big Loud Texas took over The Listening Room Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee for a special two-part writers round that included a plethora of artists and songwriters on the Big Loud Texas roster. The lineup included Alex Lambert, Coleman Jennings, Jake Worthington, Jamison Eddleman, Julianna Rankin, Karleigh Schmidt and Waylon Payne. The evening showcased the rising talent, further connecting Texas musicians with the Nashville music scene.

About Big Loud Texas

Founded in 2023 by Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall in partnership with Big Loud Records, Big Loud Texas, an imprint within the Big Loud conglomerate, adds to the music company's head-turning success story. Signing flagship artist Dylan Gossett alongside Mercury Records, and country traditionalist Jake Worthington, the imprint aims to identify, cultivate, and promote Texas musicians on a global scale. Lambert and Randall, alongside Big Loud Texas VP Brendon Anthony and the Big Loud Records team, are directly involved with signing and developing artists for the Big Loud Texas roster, where Randall serves as President of A&R while also contributing his expertise as a producer.

Photo Credit: Brayln Kelly Smith



Photo Credit: Brayln Kelly Smith

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