BETTY LA FEA: THE STORY CONTINUES Renewed for a Second Season

Just one week since its premiere, Prime Video has announced that fan-favorite series, Betty la Fea, La Historia Continúa, has achieved a double milestone: breaking a new global record for the largest global viewership for a Latin American title in Prime Video history and being renewed for a second season, while also becoming the most-watched series or movie of all time on Prime Video in Colombia.

“The phenomenal success of Betty la fea, La Historia Continua underscores Prime Video's commitment to sharing iconic local stories of exceptional quality from the region that deeply resonate with our customers around the world,” said Paulo Koelle, Head of Prime Video Latin America. “Prime Video’s strategy in Latin America has been to focus on what trully matters, taking calculated risks to bring our customers all the content they crave in one destination, and we can’t wait to bring Betty back for another season.”

Betty la Fea, La Historia Continúa produced by Estudios RCN continues to be a global sensation that to captivate customers all over the world with its storylines that celebrate female empowerment. When audiences were first introduced to the character of Betty 25 years ago, the definition and perception of beauty were challenged. Prime Video’s new ‘Betty’ returned to teach audiences valuable real life-lessons that are both entertaining and inspiring, further proving how this character and her experiences resonate deeply with audiences’ heartstrings.

“Continuing the story of Betty la Fea without the masterful pen of Fernando Gaitán was an enormous challenge. However, Amazon Studios and Estudios RCN united in a determined search for the right voices, and together with both original and new talent, we crafted a story that retains the original DNA while being modern, fresh, and brimming with nostalgia,” said Javiera Balmaceda, head of Local Originals for Latin America, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand at Amazon Studios. “We are thrilled with the phenomenal success of this first season and eagerly look forward to delighting our audience with an even more exciting second season.”

Season one successfully reintroduced the majority of the original cast, as they faced a myriad of personal and professional challenges. The second season promises to be just as entertaining and unpredictable as ever while continuing to explore our beloved character’s evolution alongside new characters and navigating unexpected turns and plot twists.

Betty la Fea, La Historia Continúa S2 adds to the growing list of TV shows and international movies in the Prime Video catalog, including Latin America Originals such as Los Iniciados, Noticia de un Secuestro, ¿Quién lo mató? Argentina, 1985, Barrabrava, Sayen and DOM, as well as award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series and movies including The Idea of You, Fallout, Upgraded, The Boys, Citadel, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, AIR, Shotgun Wedding, all on Prime Video, which is available at no extra cost for Prime Video members. Prime Video is a one-stop entertainment destination offering customers a large collection of premium entertainment in a single application.

