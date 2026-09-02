BELOW THE LINE FILM FESTIVAL to Present 5th Season Lineup in NYC

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Chill Bucket Productions has announced the official film selection and ticket availability for the 5th Season of the Below the Line Film Festival, returning to New York City on October 2–3, 2026 at the Episcopal Actors Guild Hall.

Screenings will begin each evening at 7:30 PM EST, followed by an extended global digital streaming window running October 2–11, 2026. This year's curated lineup features bold narratives, student breakthroughs, international selections, dance, and documentaries, celebrating both above-the-line talent and the vital craft of cinematographers, editors, gaffers, set designers, and crew members.

Official Festival Lineup

Eleven:Eleven (USA | Drama)

Director & Screenwriter: Katherine Mary Jane Quinn

Cast: Sasha Sinel, Ryan Killenbeck, Elaina Pecora, Alyssa Pitter

Synopsis: A poignant look at vulnerability, young adulthood, and fleeting connection, centering on the emotional world of a waitress.

He's Not Alone — PREMIERE (USA | LGBTQIA, Student – Emerson College)

Director & Screenwriter: Andrew Glener

Cast: Noah Maitland, Zachary Collins, Charlotte Pernicone, Whitney Rogers, Jordan Berke

Synopsis: A psychological queer drama following a young man whose grip on reality fractures as he navigates the surreal boundaries between grief, memory, and love.

Killer Instincts — PREMIERE (USA | Thriller, Under 18 Student – Smithtown High School East)

Director & Screenwriter: Julie McDonald

Cast: Jackson Kolman, Olivia Marchese, Mirabella Fattibene, Allie Constantino

Synopsis: A dark comedy slasher where an awkward horror fanatic attempts to become a serial killer, only to discover his targets are far deadlier than anticipated.

The Company We Keep — PREMIERE (USA | Horror, Student – Manhattan University)

Director: Jason T. Silva | Screenwriters: Jason T. Silva, Aureliano Morales, Henry Medrano

Cast: Sam Wofford, Rafael Romano, Sami Abauad

Synopsis: A lonely college student is haunted by a mysterious presence during hallucinations that force him to confront his deepest fears of abandonment.

St. Vincent Health Sciences Center (USA | Documentary)

Director: Elijah Croom

Synopsis: A documentary detailing the origins, community impact, and state-of-the-art educational programs inside the newly opened $106-million academic facility.

More Than Life Itself (USA | Student – Hofstra University)

Director & Screenwriter: J.J. Vogt

Cast: Aidan Thomas Dyson, Sheila Warnock

Synopsis: On the cusp of graduation, a college senior gathers with friends for one final getaway while an unexpected crisis unfolds back home.

Tarik (Serbia | Drama)

Director: Adem Tutić | Screenwriters: Adem Tutić, Mario Nikolić

Cast: Dimitrije Stanković, Igor Borojević, Vahid Dzanković, Milica Janevski, Emina Tutić, Haris Djerlek

Synopsis: Following his expulsion from school, a young man is forced to leave his mother and rebuild his life with his estranged father's family in Novi Pazar.

The Kendama Club (USA | Student – University of Denver)

Director & Screenwriter: Kassia Fundoukos

Cast: Madeleine McCormick, Hyo Vinny Carty, Malea Kinnison, Vivian Ko, Paul Askedall, Amanda Corrales, Elaine Gisette

Synopsis: Recovering from a painful first heartbreak, a prickly college freshman joins a campus kendama circle and discovers an unexpected path to healing.

Mammon (USA | Dance)

Director: Lucas Ruderman

Cast: Judith Rose, Igor S, Kenney DeCamp

Synopsis: A movement-driven morality tale examining the perils of greed and power, inspired by Charlie Chaplin's speech in The Great Dictator.

The Bag (USA | Comedy)

Director & Screenwriter: Robert M. Snyder

Cast: Robert M. Snyder, Robert M. Snyder, Jr., Gamal El Sawah Jr., Richard Brundage, Elizabeth Snyder, Shane McGowin, Nicholas Kaminsky, Lukas Kaminsky

Synopsis: A satirical environmental comedy following a desperate man confronting the end of the world caused by floating plastic bags.

Still Here (USA | Drama)

Director: Talya Dayan | Screenwriter: Maria Koronellou

Cast: Maria Koronellou, Stephen Lewis, Megan Naymik

Synopsis: A subtle domestic drama exploring the quiet routines of a marriage, where hidden cracks begin to disrupt the peace of the everyday.

Stall Buddies (USA | Comedy)

Director & Screenwriter: Glenn McBride Jr

Cast: Glenn McBride Jr, Brannon Brass, Elizabeth Brandon, Kyle Grant, Jenna Alise, Giovanni Lozada, Kevin Martin, Jennifer Elyse Feldman, Vaughn Johnson, Cheron Bey, Cindy Brown, Sal Salanitri

Synopsis: Two corporate coworkers strike up an unconventional friendship from opposite sides of adjacent bathroom stalls.

Development Hell II (USA | Under 18 Student – Xavier High School)

Director: Roman Espinosa

Synopsis: A creative trapped within the confines of production red tape fights for a breakthrough.

Xavier Monster (USA | Under 18 Student – Xavier High School)

Director: Sebastian Gomez

Synopsis: An unexpected alliance forms among high school students following a strict campus-wide energy drink ban.

Gold Hearts (USA | Comedy, Student – Messiah University)

Director & Screenwriter: Ryan Gross

Cast: Ethan Dyrli, Sierra Emery, Reed Milliken, Sunny Almeyda

Synopsis: An earnest film student debuts his cinematic masterpiece, completely unaware that his audience sees it as an unintentional comedy.

Festival Passes & Ticketing

VIP Festival Pass ($45): Access to both Friday and Saturday in-person screenings, front-row seating, and the official Season 5 gift bag.

Individual Screening Ticket ($27): Single-night admission for Friday, October 2 or Saturday, October 3.

'Bring Your Crew' Group Pass ($105): Admission for groups of five ($30 total savings).

Global Digital Streaming Pass ($35): Full on-demand streaming access available worldwide from October 2 through October 11, 2026.

Sponsor a Filmmaker ($35): Direct community funding initiative supporting entry fee waivers for emerging and underrepresented creators.

All passes, tickets, and sponsorships are available now via FilmFreeway.

About Below the Line Film Festival

Produced by Chill Bucket Productions, the Below the Line Film Festival is an international NYC showcase dedicated to short cinema and the entire ecosystem of filmmaking talent, celebrating both on-screen storytellers and behind-the-scenes artisans.

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