BELOW DECK Stars Kate Chastain & Captain Lee to Lead New Bravo Talk Show

Below Deck alums and fan-favorites Kate Chastain and Capt. Lee Rosbach will lead the new Bravo talk show, Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate.

Rosbach and Chastain will breakdown the biggest moments of the week on Bravo starting on Monday, August 14 on Bravo at 10pm ET/PT.

Kate Chastain, well known and beloved for her role as Chief Stew on Bravo’s “Below Deck,” retired from yachtie LIFE AFTER six seasons as a star and fan favorite on the show. Soon after, she was host and executive producer on Bravo’s “Chat Room.” She’s currently one of the recurring stars of “Galley Talk” and can also be seen on “The Traitors,” streaming on Peacock.

Along with expanding her impressive yachting career over international waters and being a Bravo household name, Kate is a celebrated author, philanthropist and podcaster. An avid Bravo fan herself, Kate is ready to show Capt. Lee the best of Bravo on the newest series “Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate.”

Capt. Lee Rosbach has spent more than three decades circling the globe as a mega yacht captain. Born and raised in landlocked Saginaw, Mich., the onetime Wendy’s manager never even saw the ocean until moving to Turks & Caicos with his bride, Mary Anne, to run a restaurant in his mid-30s. In need of cash, he responded to an ad he saw seeking a mate for a delivery on a sailboat – no experience necessary.

At 35, Lee obtained his captain’s license and left the restaurant business behind to pursue his newfound passion. Since then, the “Running Against the Tide” author has commanded more than a dozen super yachts. The “Stud of the Sea” is known for running his ship with a no-nonsense attitude and salty one-liners. Lee is excited to reunite with his former Chief Stew Kate Chastain – on dry land– as they catch up on Bravo’s latest shows.

Watch the preview here:

Photo by: Stephanie Diani/Bravo