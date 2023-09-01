BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN Season 8 Premieres on September 25; Watch the Trailer

Season eight of “Below Deck Mediterranean” will premiere with a supersized episode on Monday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. New episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.

Capt. Sandy Yawn and Stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen return for the new season, joined by fan-favorite Tumi Mhlongo, who crosses over from “Below Deck Down Under” as Chief Stew.

New crew members include Chef Jack Luby, Bosun Ruan Irving, Deckhands Luka Brunton (“Below Deck Down Under”), Haleigh Gorman and Lara Du Preez, and Stew Jessika Asai.

“Below Deck Mediterranean” is produced by 51 Minds. Nadine Rajabi, Wes Denton, Mark Cronin, Shane Maroufkhani, Tania Hamidi, Christian Sarabia and Zachary Klein executive produce.

Set amidst the mesmerizing Italian Riviera and the historic façade of Genoa, Italy, it's all hands on deck this season for Capt. Sandy and her team. From outrageous guests to after-hours antics, the boat gets rocked throughout each charter as the crew navigates complicated dynamics and unexpected rifts.

In a franchise first, unprecedented staffing changes dominate the season, which tests each department as they struggle to find their sea legs through unforeseen turnover.

Sandy levels up from last season with the 180-foot M/Y Mustique, which challenges her deck crew as they attempt to navigate the busy industrial port with utmost precision.

Before they even leave the dock, visa issues tie up two crew members while a department head mismanages important paperwork. Sandy leans on temporary help for the first charter and an unexpected shake-up results in a change of hierarchy.

On deck, the crew is overwhelmed by their workload on the oversized vessel as the interior deals with a clash of personalities. Chef Jack wows the guests with his impressive take on local Italian fare, but things start to sour when communication goes south.

Between “friends with benefits” and open relationships, there’s no shortage of boat-mances and boat break-ups. When disagreements impact productivity and former friendships start to implode, Sandy is faced with a wave of difficult decisions.

Watch the trailer for the new season here: