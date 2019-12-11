BEACH WATCH Comedy in the Works at NBC

Deadline reports that a new series from Superstore executive producers Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu is in the works. It's called "Beach Watch."

Beach Watch revolves around Hannah, an aspiring police officer who flunks out of the police academy, joins the Beach Patrol and is partnered with the overbearing and brash Mel, who takes her job way too seriously. Both have to navigate an unlikely partnership while protecting the beach from crime and drunk teens.

Kyle and Luu wrote the script.

The pair sold another workplace comedy, "Like Magic," to NBC last season.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories