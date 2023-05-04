BATTLE ON THE BEACH to Return to HGTV With Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington, & Alison Victoria

The series premieres Sunday, June 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT with six fresh episodes.

Hit HGTV competition series BATTLE ON THE BEACH heads to vacation hotspot Gulf Shores, Alabama, when it premieres Sunday, June 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT with six fresh episodes.

Three skilled teams of up-and-coming home renovators coached by celebrated mentors and design experts Taniya Nayak (Build it Forward), Ty Pennington (Rock the Block) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) will work nonstop to complete weekly renovation challenges across three seaside homes-but, this year, there's a twist.

All three properties have two bedrooms and two bathrooms, yet they are not identical. One house is 200-square- feet larger than the others, so the teams will go head-to-head in a kick-off challenge to determine which property they will overhaul.

With just six weeks and a tight $90,000 budget, Taniya, Ty and Alison will help their teams complete stunning room transformations while expert judges Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (Renovation Island) and a team of local real estate experts ultimately determine which team adds the most value to their shorefront escape to clinch the $50,000 cash prize.

The premiere episode will spotlight kitchen and dining room makeovers that set the tone for each waterfront property's facelift. As the season continues, Taniya and Alison, who each have a BATTLE ON THE BEACH win to their credit, and Ty, who is fighting for his first victory, will guide their teams-married couple Ryan and Kelsey Mansingh of Uniontown, Ohio; friends Ashley Basnight and Steve Lewis of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and friends Ben Argall and Pete Meldrum of the Upper Peninsula, Michigan-as they take the living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms and outdoor spaces in the underwhelming beachfront digs from dull to dreamy.

Viewers can watch the episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres-Sundays at 9 p.m. beginning June 4.

Photo Credit to HGTV



Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

Video: Tinsley Mortimer Stars in QUEENMAKER Doc Trailer
Video: Tinsley Mortimer Stars in QUEENMAKER Doc Trailer

On the surface, QUEENMAKER: THE MAKING OF AN IT GIRL is a fun, nostalgic romp through the mid-2000s pop culture that dominated mainstream media and laid the foundation for current reality tv and the influencers of the social media generation. Interviews with the publicists, journalists, and, of course, socialites. Watch the video trailer now!

WE LIVE HERE: THE MIDWEST Acquired by Hulu Originals
WE LIVE HERE: THE MIDWEST Acquired by Hulu Originals

“We Live Here: The Midwest” explores timely, personal stories of LGBTQI+ families who strive to build lives in their communities despite biased legislation and mounting prejudice. All families must confront challenges, every day. But many also face a rising tide of discrimination and hate in their churches, schools and even their own neighborhoods.

Olga Merediz Joins Disney's PUPSTRUCTION Series
Olga Merediz Joins Disney's PUPSTRUCTION Series

Joining the previously announced voice cast in recurring and guest star roles for season one are Olga Merediz (Broadway's 'In the Heights') as Grandma Dee, Todrick Hall ('American Idol') as Harvey Hare, Gabriel Iglesias ('Space Jam: A New Legacy') as Felipe and Nate Torrence ('Zootopia') as Chameleo.


