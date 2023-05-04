BATTLE ON THE BEACH to Return to HGTV With Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington, & Alison Victoria

Hit HGTV competition series BATTLE ON THE BEACH heads to vacation hotspot Gulf Shores, Alabama, when it premieres Sunday, June 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT with six fresh episodes.

Three skilled teams of up-and-coming home renovators coached by celebrated mentors and design experts Taniya Nayak (Build it Forward), Ty Pennington (Rock the Block) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) will work nonstop to complete weekly renovation challenges across three seaside homes-but, this year, there's a twist.

All three properties have two bedrooms and two bathrooms, yet they are not identical. One house is 200-square- feet larger than the others, so the teams will go head-to-head in a kick-off challenge to determine which property they will overhaul.

With just six weeks and a tight $90,000 budget, Taniya, Ty and Alison will help their teams complete stunning room transformations while expert judges Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (Renovation Island) and a team of local real estate experts ultimately determine which team adds the most value to their shorefront escape to clinch the $50,000 cash prize.

The premiere episode will spotlight kitchen and dining room makeovers that set the tone for each waterfront property's facelift. As the season continues, Taniya and Alison, who each have a BATTLE ON THE BEACH win to their credit, and Ty, who is fighting for his first victory, will guide their teams-married couple Ryan and Kelsey Mansingh of Uniontown, Ohio; friends Ashley Basnight and Steve Lewis of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and friends Ben Argall and Pete Meldrum of the Upper Peninsula, Michigan-as they take the living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms and outdoor spaces in the underwhelming beachfront digs from dull to dreamy.

Viewers can watch the episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres-Sundays at 9 p.m. beginning June 4.

Photo Credit to HGTV