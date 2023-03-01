BARMAGEDDON Renewed For Season Season on USA Network

Fresh off a hugely successful inaugural season, USA Network's "Barmageddon" is coming back for a second round.

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's "Barmageddon" was USA's best series premiere in almost three years in total viewers and strongest in more than two years in the 18-49 demo. In 7-day delayed viewing, the "Barmageddon" premiere was the best in USA history for an unscripted series.

Season one featured celebrity competitors Gwen Stefani, Sheryl Crow, Trace Adkins, Kane Brown, Lil Rel Howry, Malin Ackerman, and more going head-to-head in a series of classic bar games with a twist, including Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, and Sharts ("Shelton Darts").

Season two promises a fresh crop of iconic celebrity favorites letting loose and a new set of outrageous games, upping the antics and intensifying the competition. With no shortage of heckling from Blake and Carson in front of a rowdy crowd, everyone is once again invited to the party at Ole Red Nashville.

ABOUT "BARMAGEDDON"

Buddies Blake Shelton and Carson Daly star in and executive produce USA's "Barmageddon," the exciting celebrity game show you never knew you needed. The superstar duo goes all in on a good time, as they head to Nashville and invite the audience into Blake's bar, Ole Red, for a front row seat as their celebrity friends compete in over-the-top bar games.

With Carson behind the bar and Blake taking the stage with his house band for live music sing-alongs, these icons and celebrity favorites show a new side to themselves in this anything but ordinary game show - and everyone is invited to the party. Celebrity friends go head-to-head in a series of classic bar games with a fun twist, including Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts ("Shelton Darts") and more.

The games are big, the antics are loud, and the competition is ludicrous in the best way. In each episode, two celebrities play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support.

Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed. The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning THE WHEEL of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences.

Ultimately, the winning team takes home a prize while the losing celebrity must accept the shame of defeat. But this is Barmageddon - even if they DON'T win, at least they had fun trying.

Blake remains focused on his Ole Red partnership with Ryman Hospitality Properties with locations currently in Tishomingo, Okla., Nashville, Tenn., Gatlinburg, Tenn., and Orlando, Fla. A new location is opening in Las Vegas, Nev., later this year.

"Barmageddon" is produced by White Label Productions and JLP Pictures for USA. Blake Shelton, Carson Daly, Lee Metzger, and White Label's Chris Wagner executive produce.

Photo by: USA Network