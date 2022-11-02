BARGAIN BLOCK Renovation Series Ordered For 10 Episodes at HGTV
The new season is scheduled to premiere in Summer 2023.
HGTV has picked up 10 new episodes of its popular home renovation series Bargain Block. The series, which attracted more than 18 million viewers and ranked as a top 3 non-news/sports cable series among upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54 in its sophomore run, follows home renovation experts and partners Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas on their journey to restore Detroit's iconic American neighborhoods one house at a time.
With sound advice and support from their friend-lifetime Detroit resident and real estate expert Shea Hicks-Whitfield-Keith and Evan will buy multiple rundown and abandoned houses on a single block, take them down to the studs, and create affordable, stylish and fully furnished homes that are ideal for first-time homebuyers. The new season is scheduled to premiere in Summer 2023.
"Bargain Block fans tell me everyday how much they enjoy this series," said Loren Ruch, group senior vice president, programming & development, HGTV. "Keith, Evan and Shea's passion for revitalizing homes in Detroit shines in every episode as they turn forgotten properties into uniquely beautiful homes that feature Evan's craftsmanship and Keith's remarkable custom art and design style. They're on a mission to improve more neighborhoods and we'll help them get there with this new 10-episode order."
Bargain Block is produced by High Noon Entertainment.
Photo Credit: HGTV
