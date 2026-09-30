BARBERSHOP Comedy Series to Premiere on Prime Video
Jermaine Fowler stars as Travis Walker, who returns to Chicago to honor his grandfather's legacy at Calvin's BARBERSHOP alongside an ensemble cast.
Prime Video has revealed the premiere date and new images from the upcoming comedy series Barbershop, from Amazon MGM Studios, MGM Television, Hartbeat, Busy B Entertainment, Prominent Productions, and State Street Pictures. The comedy series, inspired by the beloved film franchise, will premiere all eight episodes on February 10, 2027, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Travis 'Trav' Walker (Jermaine Fowler) returns to Chicago hoping to honor his grandfather's legacy at the iconic Calvin's barbershop, but the shop has changed, and so has the city. As Trav struggles to find his place among a new crew of barbers and loyal customers, Calvin's remains what it's always been, a place for sharp fades, sharp opinions, and a community that always has something to say.
The cast also includes Brett Gray, Punkie Johnson, Roy Wood Jr., E.J. Bonilla, Bresha Webb, Bokeem Woodbine, Tiana Okoye, and Langston Kerman. Guest stars who will appear are Zack Fox, Ego Nwodim, Diallo Riddle, Ziwe, Tituss Burgess, Comedian CP, Devon Walker, and Belmont Cameli.
The series is executive produced by Marshall Todd, co-writer of the original film, who also writes and serves as co-showrunner; Max Searle, who also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer; Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, and Tiffany Brown for Hartbeat; Bradley Gardner for Busy B Entertainment; Cameron Burnett and Autumn Bailey-Ford for Prominent Productions; George L. Tillman and Robert Teitel for State Street Pictures; Jermaine Fowler; and Oz Rodriguez, who also directs. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.
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