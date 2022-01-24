BAM to Present Revival Run of Christopher St. John's TOP OF THE HEAP

A singular effort written, directed by, and starring Shaft actor Christopher St. John, Top of the Heap (1972) is a majestic melding of genre thrills, sociological rage, and psychedelic experimentation merging Blaxploitation, Afrofuturism, and European avant-garde cinema. St. John was denied a long career behind the camera, making this fascinating, deeply personal film the only opportunity to experience his extraordinary vision.

Top of the Heap centers on George (played by St. John), a cop in Washington, DC, proud to be one of the few Black officers on the force. When George is overlooked for a promotion, he loses his hold on reality and launches a personal vendetta against street crime-when he's not visiting alternate galaxies as an astronaut in his tripped-out dreams. 90min. DCP. Feb 18-24

Writer Josiah Howard will introduce the 7pm screening on Fri, Feb 18.

Restoration courtesy of Shout! Factory and the American Genre Film Archive

