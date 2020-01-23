BALLMASTRZ: 9009 Returns February 23 on Adult Swim

Can Captain Gaz Digzy lead The Leptons to victory? Find out when season two of Ballmastrz: 9009 returns Sunday, February 23rd at midnight and 12:15 a.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim.

Created by Christy Karacas (Superjail!) and produced by Titmouse, the quarter-hour animated series stars Natasha Lyonne (Orange is the New Black), who reprises her role as THE VOICE of Gaz Digzy along with returning cast members Eric Bauza (Unikitty!), Jessica DiCicco (The Loud House), Karacas, Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) and Dave Willis (Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell).

Special guest stars this season include Ed Asner, Rachel Dratch, Jo Firestone, Doc Hammer, Stephanie Sheh and Cree Summer.

See what's in store for The Leptons in an all-new season of Ballmastrz: 9009

The Leptons are back! After 'the burning spirit of teamwork in their hearts' inspired the offbeat oddballs to win their first game, they're actually showing moments of non-suckage! Led by Gaz Digzy and supercharged by the awesome power of Ballmastr, the team wrestle new foes as they claw their way to the top. Will The Leptons continue to surprise fans and reach their ultimate goal: a chance to play for the coveted Crazyar Cup in the Grand Championship? Or will the seductive distractions of newfound fame sideline them for good?

Catch up on the previous season of Ballmastrz: 9009 right here.

Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is a WarnerMedia network offering original and acquired animated and live-action series for young adults. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT), Adult Swim is the #1 network with persons18-24, 18-34 and 18-49 and is seen in 85 million U.S. homes.

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, truTV and others.

Watch a preview here:





