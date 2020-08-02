BACK TO THE FUTURE Screenwriter Responds to AVENGERS: ENDGAME's Dig at the Film

Screenwriter Bob Gale has responded to Avengers: Endgame's dig at Back to the Future. Gale has commented that the Marvel Cinematic Universe copies the time travel rules established in his 1985 film, Screen Rant reports.

In Avenges: Endgame, the character of Scott Lang (played by Paul Rudd) calls Back to the Future "bullsh*t" after Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) explains the film's own time travel rules.

Gale got to respond when he joined Anthony and Joe Russo, the Avengers: Endgame directors, and the movie's co-writers Stephen McFeely and Cristopher Markus for the Russo Bros. Pizza Film School episode on Back to the Future.

"You say 'You mean Back to the Future's bulls**t?', but at the end of the day you guys end up going back into the first Avengers movie and into the earlier Thor movies so it really is kinda like Back to the Future," he said.

McFeely and Markus defended themselves by saying that the comments were really moreso aimed at Back to the Future Part II.

Read more on Screen Rant.

