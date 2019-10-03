Award-Winning Film CLOSURE Sets Theatrical Debut

Indie Rights, 5100 Films, 103rd Street Productions, Kampfire Films, Red Spear Productions and Kristen Moser are thrilled to announce the theatrical release of Writer/Director Alex Goldberg's Award-winning feature film CLOSURE. The film will play at Arena Cinelounge (6464 Sunset Blvd. Hollywood, CA 90028) Friday, October 18 at 8:15 pm through Thursday, October 24th at 6:00pm. Additionally, later this month Indie Rights will be debuting CLOSURE at the American Film Market.

In Alex Goldberg's dark comedy, CLOSURE, Nina (Just Add Magic's Catia Ojeda) travels to Los Angeles, following her mother's funeral, to find her sister who has been missing for months. There she encounters a bizarre mix of Angelenos, including Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Power, Shooter and The Accountant) and Dee Wallace (E.T.), uncovering the secret of her sister's disappearance.

The film also stars Milena Govich, John Sloan, Tom Choi, and Marcelo Tubert.

CLOSURE is produced by Beau J. Genot and Katie Rosin with executive producers Robert Abramoff, Roger Cooper & Adam Weinstock and Kristen Moser. CLOSURE had its world premiere in the 2018 D.C. Independent Film Festival, winning Best Feature. It has since won six other awards at various festivals around the world.

Goldberg remarks, "After our wonderful festival run we are thrilled to sign a distribution deal with Indie Rights. We are excited to bring our movie to the public, starting with our theatrical release in Hollywood."

Shot in only 12 days of principal photography in Los Angeles, California, for an ultra low-budget, CLOSURE is a testament to the quality and tenacity of independent film and filmmakers. In addition, writer/director Alex Goldberg was seeking a new opportunity to collaborate with his wife, lead actress Catia Ojeda. Read More about Goldberg's process on his blog, https://makinitblog.wordpress.com.





