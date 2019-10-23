Austin Hardy Joins 12 MIGHTY ORPHANS

Variety reports that Austin Hardy, a newcomer, has joined the cast of "12 Mighty Orphans."

BroadwayWorld reported yesterday that Robert Duvall and Martin Sheen had also joined the cast.

Hardy, who will also star in upcoming series "Stargirl," plays one of the titular twelve orphans.

Based on a true story, the movie follows Rusty Russell (Luke Wilson), who turns a scrawny group of underdog, castoff orphans into a team of fierce warriors that leaves their opponents bewildered and battered. Against all odds, the youngsters become one of the toughest football teams in Texas. They begin with nothing, yet Russell's innovative offense helps lead them to the state playoffs.

Read the original story on Variety.





