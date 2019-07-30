Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott & Sarah Gadon Join Cast of BLACK BEAR

Productivity Media Inc and Oakhurst Entertainment announced today that Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon are set to join the cast of the upcoming thriller BLACK BEAR, directed by Lawrence Michael Levine. Penned by Levine, the film will be produced by Tandem Pictures' Julie Christeas and Jonathan Blitstein, Richard J Bosner (Blue Creek Pictures), Sophia Takal and Oakhurst's Marina Grasic and Jai Khanna. Productivity will finance the film. Shooting is underway in the Adirondack Mountains in Long Lake, NY.



BLACK BEAR is a suspenseful meta-drama. An expecting couple (Gadon & Abbott) is confronted with an out of town guest Abigail (Plaza), a filmmaker suffering from writer's block who seeks solace in the woods but finds herself at the center of a twisted love triangle. BLACK BEAR explores those parts of ourselves we are most afraid of.



"Black Bear is a thriller that depicts broken characters wrestling with a seemingly shattered world that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. I am thrilled to have such a talented trio of actors on board" said Levine.



Plaza is currently starring in Noah Hawley's television series, LEGION on FX and MGM's feature, CHILD'S PLAY opposite Brian Tyree Henry. Previously, she starred in Matt Spicer's acclaimed film, INGRID GOES WEST. As one of the film's producers, she received the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature and the film received a nomination for Best First Screenplay. For seven seasons, Plaza played the underachieving assistant, April Ludgate, on the Emmy-nominated comedy series PARKS AND RECREATION. She also starred in many notable films including Colin Trevorrow's SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED, Edgar Wright's SCOTT PILGRIM VS. THE WORLD, Judd Apatow's FUNNY PEOPLE, Jeff Baena's THE

LITTLE HOURS (which she produced), among others. Additionally, Plaza recently hosted the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards.



Abbott can currently be seen starring as the lead opposite George Clooney and Kyle Chandler in Hulu's limited series, CATCH-22. He recently completed production on POSSESSOR, opposite Andrea Riseborough & Jennifer Jason Leigh. Other notable films include JAMES WHITE opposite Cynthia Nixon, PIERCING opposite Mia Wasikowska and IT COMES AT NIGHT opposite Joel Edgerton, Carmen Ejogo & Riley Keough.



Gadon will next appear in Killer Films' AMERICAN WOMAN and Universal's VAMPIRES VERSUS THE BRONX. She is known her roles in both Film & TV, including INDIGNATION, MAPS TO THE STARS, HBO's TRUE DETECTIVE, Netflix's ALIAS GRACE and Hulu's 11.22.63.





This will be Levine's fourth feature that he wrote & directed. In 2014, he wrote, directed and starred in the critically acclaimed WILD CANARIES, starring Sophia Takal, Alia Shawkat & Jason Ritter, which premiered at SXSW and was distributed by IFC Films as well as GABI ON THE ROOF IN JULY, starring Sophia Takal, Amy Seimetz and Lena Dunham and ALWAYS SHINE. Levine is repped by Paradigm, Brillstein Entertainment and MARKS Law Group.



Oakhurst Entertainment and PMI are currently in pre-production on Rodrigo Garcia's "Four Good Guys," starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis.







