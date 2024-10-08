Arthur Miller Short Story Adaptation Coming to U. S. Theaters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GVN Releasing has announced the worldwide acquisition and all categories film awards campaign launch of The Performance, a gripping drama inspired by Arthur Miller's acclaimed short story first published in The New Yorker. Adapted and directed by Shira Piven and co-written by Joshua Salzberg, the critically-acclaimed film represents a long-held vision for the Piven family.

Set against the ominous backdrop of 1937, on the BRINK of World War II, Miller's highly regarded short story follows Harold May, an American Jewish tap dancer, who receives an invitation to perform one show, for an exorbitant sum in Berlin. Little does he know what infamous Germans will soon sit in his audience. This twist of fate infuses the narrative with historical resonance and dramatic tension while exploring themes of identity, artistry, and the sinister forces of history.



The Performance will be released in select U.S. movie theaters in late December 2024 ahead of a major expansion on January 24, 2025. The film had its world premiere at the 2023 Rome Film Festival and went on to screen at 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival, 2024 Transilvania International Film Festival in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, 2024 Miami Film Festival (where it received an audience award recognition), and other international film festivals.



Variety’s Joe Leydon praised the film, noting, “Jeremy Piven excels as a conflicted Jewish American entertainer in 1936 Berlin.” Variety noted: “Director Shira Piven’s impressive adaptation and expansion of Miller's 2002 short story offers timely observations about manipulating masses” and called the film “An enthralling period drama with often disquieting contemporary relevance.”



Produced by Sparks Go and Daniel Finkelman Films, the film’s lead producer is Daniel Finkelman, with additional producers Chaya Amor, Jeremy Piven, and Jenny Shakeshaft. The Performance seamlessly blends historical drama with emotional storytelling, capturing the intensity of Miller's work and showcasing the exceptional talent of its cast.



Joyce Piven, actress/teacher, and Jeremy and Shira’s mother, discovered Miller's poignant narrative and shared it with them. Jeremy fell in love with the role of Harold May—a gifted yet struggling tap dancer, and Shira invited Salzberg to co-write. The Performance is a heartfelt tribute to their family’s artistic legacy, highlighting resilience and personal identity during one of history's darkest periods.



Shira Piven said: “The Performance reflects the exciting timeliness of Arthur Miller’s work. Harold May is ultimately a great Miller character—an American man seeking ever-elusive external validation and career success, suddenly forced to grapple with brutally personal and moral questions. Making a film is ultimately about transforming material—bringing it to life, with many hands shaping it along the way. Our incredible cast and creative heads were innovative and tireless. Working on an indie budget during a Covid shut-down, in Eastern Europe, made us all giddy to be working together on this WILD ride of a story.”



Jeremy Piven said “One of the universal themes of this film - one of the big questions it asks is: How much of ourselves will we compromise for success? From Harold’s point of view, is it possible that art can override hate. It’s a brutal lesson that is learned. Harold’s naïveté gets him in deep trouble. And yet I believe that Harold’s journey is accessible to everyone.”



“We are incredibly proud to bring The Performance to a global audience,” said Geno Taylor, Head of GVN Releasing. “This film captures a unique moment in history, and Shira Piven’s direction, coupled with Jeremy Piven’s powerful portrayal, delivers a story that resonates on multiple levels. We’re thrilled to be part of this important film’s journey.



Lead producer Daniel Finkelman said: “The relevance of this film has resonated with me, as the movie explores the risks and rewards of assimilation, Harold faces a choice: conceal his true identity in order to realize his dreams or give up on the career he’s been pursuing his entire life.”



Jeremy Piven’s portrayal of Harold May captures the character's spirit and tenacity, showcasing the unwavering passion of a dancer facing the harsh realities of his time. Alongside Piven, the film features Robert Carlyle in an incredible transformation, adding further depth to the powerful ensemble cast which also includes Adam Garcia, Isaac Gryn, Maimie McCoy, and Lara Wolf. The film also features award-winning English actor Steven Berkoff and late great Suzanne Shepherd (the famed New York acting coach and actress who made her last feature film appearance in this before her passing in 2023) in the role of May’s parents.

The Performance showcases breathtaking tap numbers, choreographed by the renowned Jared Grimes, whose innovative routines capture both the joy and complexity of the era. Jeremy Piven, alongside his troupe, brings this expressive dance form to life, evolving from graceful performances to militaristic marches as the characters grapple with their place in history.



Shot on location in Bratislava, Slovakia, the film showcases the city’s stunning scenery and authentic 1930s architecture, expertly captured by cinematographer Lael Utnik. To fulfill the director's vision of incorporating 8mm footage, Utnik used a vintage 16mm Bolex camera for key scenes, creating a period-accurate texture. His meticulous work, combined with production designer Vlad Vieru’s skillfully crafted sets, transports viewers from Depression-era New York to Nazi Berlin, heightening the film’s emotional and historical resonance.

