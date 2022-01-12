Apple TV Releases DICKINSON Documentary Special After Series Finale

Apple TV+ has released a surprise documentary special, "From Dickinson, With Love," following last month's series finale of the Peabody Award-winning comedy "Dickinson." The special, created for the series' fans, is now available to stream on Apple TV+ and YouTube.

Join star and executive producer Hailee Steinfeld, creator, writer, and executive producer Alena Smith, along with the cast and crew of "Dickinson" as they take audiences behind-the-scenes on set, reminisce on their favorite memories together, and say farewell after three incredible seasons.

All episodes of "Dickinson" are now available to watch on Apple TV+.

"Dickinson" is a half-hour comedy series that audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson. Set in the 19th century, the series is a coming-of-age story that finds Emily to be the unexpected hero for our millennial generation. "Dickinson," premiered in November 2019 and took its final bow on December 24, 2021.

Since its global debut, "Dickinson" has been awarded a prestigious Peabody Award and earned a GLAAD Media Award nomination following its first season, and Hailee Steinfeld was nominated by the Hollywood Critics Association for the inaugural HCA TV Awards in the Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy category.

"Dickinson" is executive produced by Alena Smith; Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23 Productions; Paul Lee and Josh Stern for wiip; Alex Goldstone for Anonymous Content; Hailee Steinfeld; Robbie MacDonald, who also writes; Silas Howard, who also directs and Diana Schmidt. Alena Smith also serves as writer and showrunner. The series is produced by wiip, Anonymous Content and Sugar23.

Watch the trailer here: