Apple TV+ Offers Halloween Programming for the Entire Family This Spooky Season

Apple TV+ has lots to offer ghouls and goblins of all ages this fall, including the debut of the second season of DreamWorks Animation's adventure series, “CURSES!” on Friday, October 4. Guest voice stars on this one-of-a-kind spooky adventure series include horror legend Robert Englund, as well as James Marsters, Rhea Perlman, Phylicia Rashad, and more.

Additionally, the Halloween-themed special of stop-motion animated series “Shape Island,” along with all three seasons of the award-winning live-action mystery series “Ghostwriter,” are available now to stream. Plus, Apple TV+ will again offer a free window for non-subscribers to watch the classic holiday Peanuts special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” from Saturday October 19, 2024 and Sunday October 20, 2024.

“CURSES!” Season Two - Premieres Friday, October 4

The thrilling and spooky adventure series for kids from DreamWorks Animation is back! "CURSES!" follows Pandora, Russ and Sky Vanderhouven, a family cursed by their ancestors’ pillaging of ancient artifacts from across the globe in which the father, Alex, was turned to stone. After reversing the curse on an adventure of a lifetime, the second season picks up with Alex rejoining THE FAMILY as they continue working to undo the damage done by their greedy ancestors. But when something about Alex doesn't seem quite right, THE FAMILY must band together to solve the mysteries that confront them, both on the road and within the walls of Briarstone Manor.

The second season of “CURSES!” features the returning voice talents of Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh (“Monster High”), Andre Robinson (“The Loud House”), Emmy Award nominee Lyric Lewis (“Waffles + Mochi”), SAG award winner Reid Scott (“Veep”), Rhys Darby (“Our Flag Means Death”), James Marsters (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”), Emmy Award winner Rhea Perlman (“Barbie”), Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad (“A Raisin in the Sun”), and Robert Englund (“A Nightmare on Elm Street”). The hit family-oriented series is created and executive produced by Jim Cooper (“DreamWorks Dragons”) and Jeff Dixon (“The Hurricane Heist”). John Krasinski (“A Quiet Place” Parts I & II) also serves as executive producer and Allyson Seeger (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”) as co-executive producer. Leo Riley (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Tron: Uprising”) is supervising producer, with Chris Copeland (“Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts”) and Justin Copeland (“Wonder Woman: Bloodlines”) serving as creative consultants.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” - Non-subscribers Stream for Free Saturday October 19, 2024 and Sunday October 20, 2024

Costumes, candy, this classic special - some things just scream Halloween. Join the Peanuts gang for a timeless adventure as Charlie Brown preps for a party, Snoopy sets his sights on the Red Baron, and Linus patiently awaits a pumpkin patch miracle.

“Shape Island” Halloween Special - Available now to stream on Apple TV+

In the standalone Halloween special titled “Creepy Cave Crawl,” after Triangle pranks them, Circle and Square celebrate Halloween on their own with all treats and no tricks. The clever, funny and inspiring stop-motion animated series from Apple TV+ takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle on their silly adventures as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship — all while learning how to navigate each other’s differences. “Shape Island” shows kids that friendship can take many shapes.

The series features the beloved familiar voices of Gideon Adlon (“Blockers”), Scott Adsit (“30 Rock”), Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows”), and Yvette Nicole Brown (“Disenchanted”). “Shape Island” was co-created by book authors Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, who serve as executive producers alongside Bix Pix Entertainment’s Emmy Award winners Kelli Bixler and Drew Hodges. Ryan Pequin serves as co-executive producer and head writer.

“Ghostwriter” - All three seasons available now to stream on Apple TV+

When a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world, a group of friends work to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business. A reimagining of the hit early nineties series from Sesame Workshop, each episode story arc is centered around literature, featuring classics such as L. Frank Baum's story “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” and E.B. White's book “Charlotte's Web,” plus new works commissioned from popular authors like D.J. MacHale and Kwame Alexander.

The Emmy Award-winning series, which has also earned a highly coveted Prix Jeunesse Award, a Parents’ Choice Gold Medal Award and recognition from Common Sense Media since its 2019 debut, was developed for television by J.J. Johnson and Andrew Orenstein. Luke Matheny and Orenstein executive produce alongside Johnson, Christin Simms, and Blair Powers for Sinking Ship Entertainment and Kay Wilson Stallings for Sesame Workshop.

