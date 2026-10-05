Anne Hathaway Marks End of VERITY Press Tour With a Literal Disappearing Act
The Oscar winner followed through on a vow made to Entertainment Tonight ahead of her new film's release.
Anne Hathaway closed out one of the busiest stretches of her career with a literal vanishing act, posting an Instagram video in which she appeared to disappear in a plume of smoke. The moment, highlighted on TODAY, fulfilled a promise Hathaway made to Entertainment Tonight, telling the outlet she planned to "vanish in a plume of smoke" once the press rounds for her latest film, VERITY, wrapped.
Hathaway spent the year promoting five major films while also expecting her third child, according to the segment. Her work on VERITY, the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling thriller, placed her alongside co-stars Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett in a press tour that spanned multiple television appearances.
That tour included a joint sit-down with Hartnett, director Michael Showalter and author Colleen Hoover on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, where the group discussed the making of the film and traded behind-the-scenes stories. Hartnett also made separate stops to discuss working with Hathaway and Johnson on the project.
With VERITY's press obligations now behind her, Hathaway's smoke-and-mirrors send-off served as a punctuation mark on a year defined by constant promotional appearances. Her earlier appearance with the VERITY cast and creative team offered a fuller picture of the film's production, including details about its central kiss scene and the cast's shared history.
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