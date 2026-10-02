VERITY Clip Showcases Anne Hathaway & Dakota Johnson

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A new official clip has been released from VERITY, the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's New York Times best-selling novel, featuring Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett. The clip, titled 'Resting Bored Face,' is now available to watch.

VERITY stars Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett, and is directed by Michael Showalter from a screenplay by Nick Antosca. The film is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Amazon MGM Studios presents the film, a production of Eat the Cat, Semi-Formal Productions, Shiny Penny, Somewhere Pictures, and Heartbones Production.

Adapted from Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, this seductive, psychological thriller follows renowned author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway) and Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), a struggling writer who relocates to the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite for Verity. After Lowen uncovers what appears to be Verity's chilling autobiographical notes, she wrestles with the disturbing and twisted confessions about Verity's husband Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), and finds it hard to separate fiction from reality, manipulation from attraction, and opportunity from obsession.

Credits

Directed by: Michael Showalter

Screenplay by: Nick Antosca

Based on the book by: Colleen Hoover

Produced by: Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, p.g.a., Stacey Sher, p.g.a., Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick, p.g.a., Anne Hathaway, Colleen Hoover

Executive Producers: Kerry Orent, Dakota Johnson, Lauren Levine

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Brady Wagner

Genre: Psychological Thriller, Drama

Rating: R for sexual content, some nudity, language, violence and bloody images

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