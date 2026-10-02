VERITY Clip Showcases Anne Hathaway & Dakota Johnson
The psychological thriller directed by Michael Showalter features Josh Hartnett alongside Hathaway and Johnson.
A new official clip has been released from VERITY, the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's New York Times best-selling novel, featuring Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett. The clip, titled 'Resting Bored Face,' is now available to watch.
VERITY stars Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett, and is directed by Michael Showalter from a screenplay by Nick Antosca. The film is now playing in theaters everywhere.
Amazon MGM Studios presents the film, a production of Eat the Cat, Semi-Formal Productions, Shiny Penny, Somewhere Pictures, and Heartbones Production.
Adapted from Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, this seductive, psychological thriller follows renowned author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway) and Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), a struggling writer who relocates to the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite for Verity. After Lowen uncovers what appears to be Verity's chilling autobiographical notes, she wrestles with the disturbing and twisted confessions about Verity's husband Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), and finds it hard to separate fiction from reality, manipulation from attraction, and opportunity from obsession.
Credits
Directed by: Michael Showalter
Screenplay by: Nick Antosca
Based on the book by: Colleen Hoover
Produced by: Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, p.g.a., Stacey Sher, p.g.a., Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick, p.g.a., Anne Hathaway, Colleen Hoover
Executive Producers: Kerry Orent, Dakota Johnson, Lauren Levine
Cast: Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Brady Wagner
Genre: Psychological Thriller, Drama
Rating: R for sexual content, some nudity, language, violence and bloody images
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