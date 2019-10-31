Anna Faris to Star in and Produce SUMMER MADNESS

The upcoming comedy "Summer Madness" is set to star Anna Faris, who will play twins in the film.

According to Deadline, the story follows on flat-broke and foul-mouthed Georgie Cole (Faris) and her successful, elegant twin sister (also Faris). Disowned by her wealthy and conniving mother, Georgie must rally her dysfunctional family to appear picture-perfect in order to win a large cash prize at her mother's annual gala.

Faris is also attached as a producer alongside Michael Barrett, Emilio Mauro. James Mottern will produce as well as direct the film.

Filming is planned for Spring 2020.

Faris is best known for her role in the "Scary Movie" series as Cindy Campbell. She has starred in the CBS sitcom "Mom" since 2013 and also hosts THE WEEKLY podcast "Unqualified."

This news was originally reported by Deadline and can be read here.

Photo courtesy of Anna Faris's Twitter page.





