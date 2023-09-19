Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance to Host The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) TODAY announced award-winning actress, director, and executive producer Angela Bassett and award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance will host the upcoming Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS on September 21, 2023 at The Beverly Hills Hotel. The evening will be generously supported by Diamond Sponsor Bulgari, the Roman High Jeweler, whose creations were loved by Elizabeth.

Bassett is known for captivating performances on television, including the hit drama “9-1-1,” as well as in iconic films such as “Malcolm X,” “Waiting to Exhale,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” “Mission: Impossible - Fallout,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” the latter two garnering her Academy Award® nominations.

In addition to being honored as one of this year’s Time100 and Time Women of the Year, she has earned multiple EMMY® nominations and is the recipient of numerous awards including a SAG Award®, 16 NAACP Image Awards, two Golden Globe® Awards, the Black Girls Rock! Icon Award, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Career Achievement Award, an AAFCA TV Honor, and Glamour’s Women of the Year Award to name a few.

From Vance’s stunning portrayal of Johnnie Cochran in FX’s “The People vs. OJ Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story” and the beloved and pivotal character “Uncle George” in HBO’s critically acclaimed drama horror series “Lovecraft Country,” to his star turn in NatGeo’s “Genius: Aretha” as Rev. C.L. Franklin and most recently in the riveting crime drama “61stStreet,” he has earned two EMMY® Awards, a Tony®, a Critics Choice Award, an AAFCA TV Honor, an ABFF Honor, a Black Reel TV Award, the Trumpet Excellence In Entertainment Honor, and multiple NAACP Image Awards, as well as SAG, Golden Globe, and Hollywood Critics Association nominations.

This power couple’s company, Bassett Vance Productions is in partnership with MTVE Studios to create diverse and inclusive content for Paramount Global. Their first project, “One Thousand Years of Slavery,” aired in February 2022 on the Smithsonian Channel, and “Heist 88,” a feature film starring Vance, will air on Paramount+ starting September 29 and on Showtime Networks on October 1.

The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS, which will honor Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Cookie Johnson with The Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award, will include a seated dinner, an exciting live auction in partnership with Christie’s featuring unique works of art and luxury experiences, and a live performance by 7x GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Gladys Knight.

Guests will also be given an exclusive look at items from The Elizabeth Taylor Archive including highlights from Elizabeth Taylor’s personal life, film career, and philanthropy. The event will be generously supported by Presenting Sponsor Gilead Sciences.

Angela Bassett Photo by D'Andre Michael

Courtney B. Vance Photo by Matthew Jordan Smith