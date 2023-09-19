Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance to Host The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

The upcoming Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS will be on September 21, 2023 at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

Sep. 19, 2023

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) TODAY announced award-winning actress, director, and executive producer Angela Bassett and award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance will host the upcoming Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS on September 21, 2023 at The Beverly Hills Hotel. The evening will be generously supported by Diamond Sponsor Bulgari, the Roman High Jeweler, whose creations were loved by Elizabeth. 

Bassett is known for captivating performances on television, including the hit drama “9-1-1,” as well as in iconic films such as “Malcolm X,” “Waiting to Exhale,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” “Mission: Impossible - Fallout,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” the latter two garnering her Academy Award® nominations.

In addition to being honored as one of this year’s Time100 and Time Women of the Year, she has earned multiple EMMY® nominations and is the recipient of numerous awards including a SAG Award®, 16 NAACP Image Awards, two Golden Globe® Awards, the Black Girls Rock! Icon Award, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Career Achievement Award, an AAFCA TV Honor, and Glamour’s Women of the Year Award to name a few.

From Vance’s stunning portrayal of Johnnie Cochran in FX’s “The People vs. OJ Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story” and the beloved and pivotal character “Uncle George” in HBO’s critically acclaimed drama horror series “Lovecraft Country,” to his star turn in NatGeo’s “Genius: Aretha” as Rev. C.L. Franklin and most recently in the riveting crime drama “61stStreet,” he has earned two EMMY® Awards, a Tony®, a Critics Choice Award, an AAFCA TV Honor, an ABFF Honor, a Black Reel TV Award, the Trumpet Excellence In Entertainment Honor, and multiple NAACP Image Awards, as well as SAG, Golden Globe, and Hollywood Critics Association nominations.

This power couple’s company, Bassett Vance Productions is in partnership with MTVE Studios to create diverse and inclusive content for Paramount Global. Their first project, “One Thousand Years of Slavery,” aired in February 2022 on the Smithsonian Channel, and “Heist 88,” a feature film starring Vance, will air on Paramount+ starting September 29 and on Showtime Networks on October 1.

The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS, which will honor Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Cookie Johnson with The Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award, will include a seated dinner, an exciting live auction in partnership with Christie’s featuring unique works of art and luxury experiences, and a live performance by 7x GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Gladys Knight.

Guests will also be given an exclusive look at items from The Elizabeth Taylor Archive including highlights from Elizabeth Taylor’s personal life, film career, and philanthropy. The event will be generously supported by Presenting Sponsor Gilead Sciences.

Angela Bassett Photo by D'Andre Michael
Courtney B. Vance Photo by Matthew Jordan Smith



Robin Roberts to Lead New ABC News Studios Production Unit Photo
Robin Roberts to Lead New ABC News Studios Production Unit

ABC News Studios announced a new production unit led by ABC News’ “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts that will produce a wide range of original, narrative nonfiction projects, including specials, nonfiction series and documentaries for ABC Network, Hulu and Disney+.

Video: Watch the Trailer for DREAM SCENARIO Starring Nicolas Cage Photo
Video: Watch the Trailer for DREAM SCENARIO Starring Nicolas Cage

Watch the official trailer for DREAM SCENARIO, a razor-sharp comedy starring a never-better Nicolas Cage, alongside Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula, and Dylan Baker. Watch the new trailer video now!

ABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on Hulu Photo
ABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on Hulu

Featuring hard-hitting investigative reporting from ABC News anchors Diane Sawyer, Juju Chang and Janai Norman, plus correspondents Rachel Scott, Matt Rivers, Selina Wang, Megan Ryte and more, the new season takes viewers into the field each week to examine the headlines, giving audiences new insight.

THE SIMPSONS Season 34 Coming to Disney+ In October Photo
THE SIMPSONS Season 34 Coming to Disney+ In October

Season 34 also marks an exciting milestone – the 750th episode of “The Simpsons” titled “Homer’s Adventures Through The Windshield Glass.” The season features guest voice appearances from Fred Armisen, Anna Faris, Will Forte, Simu Liu, Lizzo, Rob Lowe, Melissa McCarthy, Jade Novah, Aubrey Plaza, John Roberts, and more.

