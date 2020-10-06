Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson, and Common Will Lead SUPER HIGH

Oct. 6, 2020  

An upcoming superhero comedy, "Super High," has landed at New Line. The film stars Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson, and Common.

In the film, smoking special weed gives you super powers. Adam Masbach ("Barry") wrote the screenplay.

Samberg is best known for his work on "Saturday Night Live" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," as well as his films with comedy ensemble The Lonely Island. He recently starred in "Palm Springs" for Hulu.

Robinson starred on "The Office," and in a recurring role on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" as expert carjacker Doug Judy. He's also known for roles in "Dolemite Is My Name" and "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made."

Common's film roles include "Ava," "The Informer," and "The Kitchen."



