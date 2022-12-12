Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Andrea, Matteo & Virginia Bocelli Set Televised Performances This Week

Their new holiday album is out now.

Dec. 12, 2022  

World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, the most successful classical artist of all time, joins with his 25-year-old son Matteo and his 10-year-old daughter Virginia, to celebrate the release of their first-ever together, A Family Christmas, available Decca / Capitol Records.

Today, the Empire State Building will light up in blue and white, the colors of the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, to celebrate the acclaimed "ABF Voices of" project, which consists of choruses for children from disadvantaged backgrounds developed with a very unique methodology.

The project is currently active in Haiti and Italy, with a third being launched in Jerusalem in 2023. The Bocellis will then perform together at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York on December 14, followed by appearances together on Live with Kelly and Ryan and THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON on Dec. 15.

In addition, a new short "The Bocelli's meet the THE SIMPSONS in Feliz Navidad will launch on Disney+ on December 15. The Bocelli's rendition of "Feliz Navidad," which appears as part of their project with THE SIMPSONS and on the new album comes out the same day.

Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli were recently interviewed by CBS Sunday Morning for an intimate portrait that also gave a special look inside the making of A Family Christmas. They also took part in NBC's televised "90th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center" with a heart-warming rendition of their new holiday single "The Greatest Gift." The Bocelli's also released a unique collaboration with the vocal quintet Pentatonix, "Do You Hear What I Hear," available here.

A Family Christmas, features an assortment of seasonal favorites from around the globe plus two new original songs. Each Bocelli gets a chance to shine on the album with solo tracks, duets and trios. Matteo Bocelli has launched his own successful solo recording career after signing to Capitol Records in 2019.

He shot to fame in 2018 after duetting with his father on the hit song "Fall On Me" from Andrea's best-selling album, Sì, which debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. and U.K. charts. For Virginia Bocelli, this marks her first appearance on an album, having previously joined her father for a spine-tingling performance of "Hallelujah" during 2020's hugely popular Believe in Christmas concert, livestreamed from the Teatro Regio di Pama.

Andrea, Matteo and Virginia are currently amidst a U.S. tour in support of A Family Christmas, to be followed by future dates for Andrea in February and May 2023, with shows across the nation and two dates in Los Angeles returning to the legendary Hollywood Bowl. Tickets are available now here.

Andrea Bocelli's instantly recognizable voice has earned him millions of fans around the world. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs, seven WORLD MUSIC AWARDS and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Listen to their new album here:

A Family Christmas - Track Listing

1. Do You Hear What I Hear (Matteo, Andrea & Virginia)

2. Away in a Manger (Matteo, Andrea & Virginia)

3. Feliz Navidad (Matteo, Andrea & Virginia)

4. The First Noel (Andrea)

5. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Matteo & Andrea)

6. Over the Rainbow (Matteo, Andrea & Virginia)

7. Buon Natale (Andrea)

8. Joy To The World (Matteo, Andrea & Virginia)

9. The Greatest Gift (Matteo, Andrea & Virginia)

10. When Christmas Comes to Town (Virginia)

11. Happy Xmas (War is Over) (Matteo & Virginia)

12. Il Giorno Piu Speciale (Matteo, Andrea & Virginia)

13. I'll Be Home For Christmas (Matteo)

TARGET BONUS TRACKS

14. Cantique Noel

15. Buon Natale (alt version)

2022 U.S. Tour Dates

12/1 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

12/3 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

12/4 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

12/7 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

12/8 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

12/10 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

12/11 - Bridgeport, CT - Total Mortgage Arena

12/13 - Long Island, NY - UBS Arena

12/14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

12/16 - Savannah, GA - EnMarket Arena

12/18 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena



